Xylem Inc. Declares Fourth Quarter Dividend of 30 Cents per Share

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#LetsSolveWater–The Board of Directors of Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL), has declared a fourth quarter dividend of $0.30 per share payable on December 20, 2022 to shareholders of record as of November 22, 2022.

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to solving critical water and infrastructure challenges with innovation. Our 17,000 diverse employees delivered revenue of $5.2 billion in 2021. We are creating a more sustainable world by enabling our customers to optimize water and resource management, and helping communities in more than 150 countries become water-secure. Join us at www.xylem.com.

Contacts

Media

Houston Spencer

+1 (914) 323-5723

houston.spencer@xylem.com             

Investors

Andrea van der Berg

+1 (202) 869-9151

andrea.vanderberg@xylem.com

