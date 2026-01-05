Xumo Introduces Advanced Identity Solution to Power Smarter Streaming Investments

New solution brings together Xumo first-party data and third-party data solutions from TransUnion, The Trade Desk, and LiveRamp to enable privacy-first audience targeting and measurement for advertisers

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xumo, the streaming joint venture between Comcast and Charter Communications, today announced the launch of a new advanced identity solution designed to help advertisers connect with audiences more effectively and confidently across Xumo's streaming inventory.

With today’s launch, Xumo can now offer advertisers more effective audience targeting, improved campaign measurement, and enhanced transparency, all while respecting consumer privacy. By combining verified third-party data sources with Xumo’s streaming footprint spanning devices, smart TVs and ad-supported channels, the enhancements empower agencies and brands to maximize ROI and achieve better outcomes across their streaming investments.

“We built this solution alongside the industry’s leading data and identity innovators to deliver measurable outcomes for advertisers,” said Jiro Egawa, Senior Vice President, Platform Growth and Monetization, Xumo. “By working hand in hand with leaders like TransUnion, The Trade Desk, and LiveRamp, we’re ensuring advertisers can activate data seamlessly, confidently, and at scale.”

"Advertisers need solutions that balance precision with privacy, and that’s exactly what this collaboration delivers,” said Julie Clark, Senior Vice President of Media and Entertainment, TransUnion. “By combining TransUnion’s trusted identity data with Xumo’s advanced capabilities, we’re helping brands reach the right audiences more confidently and responsibly."

Xumo’s identity infrastructure brings together:

Xumo’s proprietary viewership data across its FAST channels

across its FAST channels Household and demographic data from TransUnion , including multidimensional data to provide a deeper understanding of audience characteristics

, including multidimensional data to provide a deeper understanding of audience characteristics Third-party identifiers from The Trade Desk (Unified ID 2.0) and LiveRamp (RampID) for secure, privacy-conscious data activation

from and for secure, privacy-conscious data activation First-party viewership data from Xumo devices, enhancing data activation and interoperability

The result is a smarter, more accurate identity layer that powers richer ad requests, higher match rates, and more measurable impact for advertisers.

With millions of engaged viewers across news, sports, entertainment, and lifestyle content, Xumo offers advertisers a unique opportunity to reach audiences at scale in premium, brand-safe environments. Xumo integrates seamlessly with leading ad tech platforms, ensuring flexibility and interoperability for agencies and brands, while maintaining a privacy-first foundation.

