XTransfer Debuts at the CES in Vegas

Accelerating Expansion into the U.S. Market to Empower Cross-Border Payments in China–U.S. Trade

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--XTransfer, the world's leading B2B cross-border trade payment platform, made its debut as an exhibitor at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2026) in Las Vegas. This appearance marks XTransfer’s acceleration into the North and South American markets and its commitment to providing Chinese and U.S. foreign trade enterprises with secure, compliant, and efficient cross-border payment solutions, facilitating smoother global trade fund flows.

As the world’s largest and most influential trade show for electronics and technology, CES brings together technology companies, innovators, and industry professionals from around the globe and serves as a key platform to showcase cutting-edge technologies and business solutions. China–U.S. trade stays active, but cross-border payments are complex, costly, and risky. At CES 2026, XTransfer offers a one-stop solution to cut remittance and FX costs, boost cash turnover, and ensure end-to-end compliant, secure transactions for SMEs in foreign trade.

On compliance and localisation, XTransfer continues to advance its systematic layout in the U.S. market and has established partnerships with multiple mainstream U.S. banks, enabling it to provide cross-border collection, settlement, and compliance support to customers nationwide. The company continues to strengthen its compliance credentials and has recently made progress on its U.S. licensing applications, having obtained money transmitter licenses from regulators in Alabama and North Dakota. As of November 2025, XTransfer has secured authorisation to conduct business in 25 U.S. states (of which 24 states have granted the relevant money transmission licenses; Montana does not require such a license), laying a solid foundation for long-term, compliant services to U.S. and global trade companies.

In addition to exhibiting at CES 2026, XTransfer is also a major partner supporting “CES 2026 Asia Night”. With strong support from the event organiser, the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), a former U.S. Ambassador to China, and the Nevada state government, the event gathered over 400 representatives from leading Chinese exhibitors, top-going-global brands and ecosystem partners, provincial and municipal commercial offices in the U.S., global industry and investment institutions, and technology leaders. XTransfer aims to leverage this platform to further promote industrial matchmaking and economic and trade cooperation between China, the U.S., and Asian enterprises.

XTransfer’s U.S. lead said CES 2026 marks a key step in internationalisation and deep U.S. market cultivation. XTransfer will leverage technology and global compliance to connect more institutions and deliver safer, more convenient, lower-cost cross-border payments for Chinese, U.S., and global trade enterprises.

Maggie Ng

maggie.ng@xtransfer.com