XTransfer Accelerates Latin American Expansion at INTERMODA 2026

Empowering Global SMEs with Seamless Cross-Border Payment Solutions

GUADALAJARA, Mexico--(BUSINESS WIRE)--XTransfer, the world's leading B2B cross-border trade payment platform, announced its strategic showcase at INTERMODA 2026 in Mexico, the International Apparel and Textile Fabrics Exhibition. Running from January 20 to 23, the event marks a pivotal moment in XTransfer's mission to bridge the gap between global traders and the booming Latin American market.

INTERMODA, the region’s largest, most influential fashion trade event with 40+ years of history, is the vital nexus for North–South American trade. By debuting its innovative payment solution, XTransfer directly addresses the biggest challenge facing SMEs entering the region.

Addressing Payment Challenges for SMEs

For decades, textile and apparel SMEs have grappled with systemic barriers in cross-border trade, including exorbitant transaction fees, slow processing times, and the unpredictable risk of frozen funds.

Since 2017, XTransfer has dismantled these barriers by constructing a unified global trade settlement network. Through strategic partnerships with top-tier financial institutions, including JP Morgan, DBS Bank, Deutsche Bank, and Bank of China, XTransfer provides SMEs with enterprise-level financial power.

“Latin America has emerged as a vital growth engine for global trade, yet financial friction remains a major bottleneck for smaller businesses,” said a spokesperson for XTransfer. “At INTERMODA 2026, we are demonstrating that secure, instant, and low-cost global payments are not just a luxury for multinationals, but a standard tool available to every SME using our platform.”

Surging Growth in Latin America

The move to strengthen presence in Mexico comes amidst explosive growth. In 2025, foreign trade payments processed by the XTransfer platform from the Latin American region increased by 94% Y-o-Y.

The platform’s global settlement capabilities enable buyers to pay in their local currencies across more than 80% of global markets, significantly reducing exchange costs and accelerating capital turnover.

In an era where compliance is paramount, XTransfer has developed a comprehensive anti-money laundering infrastructure and a proprietary TradePilot risk management model that has helped over 7,000 businesses avoid billions in potential losses. To date, XTransfer has served over 800,000 SMEs globally, solidifying its position as a leader in B2B foreign trade financial services.

Through its participation at INTERMODA, XTransfer aims to showcase how its cross-border financial services can simplify payments, ensure security, and empower SMEs to grow their global presence.

Maggie Ng

maggie.ng@xtransfer.com