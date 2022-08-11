XTM Launches Stand Alone Tip Pool & Tip Share Automation Product

Company Responds to High-Demand for Technology-Agnostic Tip Allocation Software

MIAMI & TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$PAID #Fintech–XTM, Inc. (“XTM” or the “Company”) (QB: XTMIF / CSE:PAID / FSE:7XT), a Miami and Toronto-based Fintech company in the neo-banking space, providing mobile banking and payment solutions around the world, is pleased to announce the release of a Tip Pool and Tip Share software product that accepts data sets from any time and attendance or POS platform. This feature allows restaurant owners and operators to leverage our Tip Pool/Share without an integration and be operative within a few hours of sign-up.

The Tip Pool solution collects tips received by employees into a pool, and then automates the calculation and distributes on an organization-determined points basis to staff. The XTM Tip Share product automates the calculation and sharing of tips to other employees based on a percentage of net sales, saving operators time and money as well as providing staff with full transparency of the process.

“The technology-agnostic premise upon which our Tip Pool and Tip Share solutions pull data is a significant and strategic innovation for our Engineering team,” said Chad Arthur, CTO, XTM. “It aligns with our product road-map to provide enterprise solutions for all hospitality businesses large and small, regardless of their current product stack.”

“Proper Tip allocation is critical to operators and staff; if not done correctly it can be a highly litigious function within hospitality organizations,” said Marilyn Schaffer, CEO, XTM. “This product is a true reflection of our commitment to provide the hospitality industry with products and solutions to make their businesses more efficient and profitable.”

About XTM

XTM, www.xtminc.com, is a Miami and Toronto-based fintech innovator in the neo-banking space, helping businesses and service workers in the hospitality and personal care space disseminate and access earned wages and gratuities. XTM’s Today™ Solution, comprised of a free mobile app and a Visa or Mastercard debit card with free banking features, is used by thousands of restaurants, salons and staff across Canada and the United States. XTM is a global card issuer and real-time payment specialist. Our technology is used by Restaurants, Salons and service staff at no charge to automate and expedite Earned Wage and Gratuity Access, increasing time and attendance and eliminating cash from ecosystems. XTM’s Today solution drives operational efficiencies and delivers a bespoke user experience designed specifically for service workers.

