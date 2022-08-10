Home Business Wire xSuite Group Continues on Its Trajectory of Growth, With 3i as a...
Business Wire

xSuite Group Continues on Its Trajectory of Growth, With 3i as a New Shareholder

di Business Wire

With the support of 3i Group plc, the software manufacturer will continue to raise its international profile as a leading provider of accounts payable invoice automation.


AHRENSBURG, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ILMxSuite Group, a leading provider of software applications in the field of accounts payable invoice automation (“APIA”), has gained a new investor. 3i Group plc (“3i”) is an international investment management company that specializes in helping medium-sized enterprises internationalize and tap into new markets. 3i will invest alongside the previous owners, funds advised by Pinova Capital GmbH (“PINOVA”) and the management team, who are reinvesting in the business as minority shareholders.

3i invests in medium-sized companies whose technological expertise, pronounced growth potential, motivated employees, and proven track records set them apart from the competition. Fitting this bill every respect, xSuite was seen as an ideal investment by 3i.

xSuite operates within the growing market for APIA solutions. Across the business landscape, more and more companies are looking to implement solutions for automated invoice processing, spurred in part by the need to comply with corresponding statutory requirements. Indeed, forecasts predict an annual growth rate for the segment of over ten percent. xSuite offers such companies a mature, future-proof solution for digitization and automation. 3i will help xSuite accelerate its transition to a subscription-based business model.

Part of the SAP ecosystem, xSuite Group boasts strong technical expertise and already partners many highly complex global organizations. The company has a growing customer base of over 1,200 companies across more than 60 countries, to which it provides industry-leading technological expertise, top-notch service, and value creation through automation. 3i’s investment will enable xSuite to accelerate its growth plans in North America and become a market leader in the US.

Ulf von Haacke, Partner and Managing Director of 3i in Germany: “We see significant potential to further develop and internationalize xSuite, working closely with its experienced management team and its motivated, highly skilled employees.”

Matthias Lemenkühler, xSuite Group CEO: “With its long-standing focus on international growth strategies and its deep industry expertise, 3i is an excellent fit for us. Working with them will allow us to take our ideas and technology further into new markets, and we very much look forward to that. The move is also in keeping with our objective of achieving long-term security for our customers and employees.”

3i’s accession to the company will not result in any changes at management level. Matthias Lemenkühler, Richard Nagorny, Andreas Nowottka and Thomas Radestock will continue to lead xSuite Group. With a view to further driving its growth trajectory, xSuite is currently looking for new employees across its various business areas and will be supported by 3i in this endeavor.

About 3i Group

3i is a leading international investment management company focused on mid-market private equity and infrastructure. Its main investment markets are Northern Europe and North America. The company has been active in German-speaking countries since 1984. www.3i.com

About xSuite Group

With offices in the U.S., Europe and Asia, experience across industries and multiple SAP solutions to boot, xSuite is a top innovator in optimizing SAP-based P2P workflows, providing software and implementing solutions for over 1,200 clients. The company has become a trusted partner in modernizing AP systems and automating manual, paper-based processes.

Contacts

xSuite Contact USA:
Danny Schaarmann

CEO & President of xSuite North America Inc.

617-800-0980

danny.schaarmann@xsuite.com
www.xsuite.com

xSuite Contact Headquarters:
Barbara Wirtz

xSuite Group GmbH

Marketing & PR

Tel. +49 (0)4102/88 38 36

barbara.wirtz@xsuite.com
www.xsuite.com

Articoli correlati

ActiveCampaign Once Again Named a Forbes Cloud 100 Winner

Business Wire Business Wire -
Consecutive win proves continuing momentum for SaaS company and ongoing need for customer experience automation for growing businesses CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ActiveCampaign,...
Continua a leggere

PatientPop’s Integrated Practice Growth Platform Enables Independent OB-GYN to Boost Business and Improve the Patient Experience

Business Wire Business Wire -
OB-GYN Practice in Florida Uses PatientPop Technology to Enhance Its Online Presence SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PatientPop, a market leader in...
Continua a leggere

Redwire Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$RDW--Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW), a new leader in mission critical space solutions and high reliability components for...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
google privacy sandbox

Google rinvia al 2024 il blocco dei cookie, il commento di Weborama

Digitale