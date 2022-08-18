Xsolla to Showcase New Pay Station, Mobile and New Solutions at Devcom and Gamescom 2022

COLOGNE, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xsolla, a global video game commerce company, is attending and presenting at Devcom and Gamescom 2022, the world’s largest computer and video games event, from August 22nd to August 28th in Cologne, Germany, EU.





Xsolla is hosting four informative speaking sessions at Devcom on August 22nd and 23rd, including a speaking session from President Chris Hewish. Additionally, Xsolla is exhibiting at Gamescom Hall 2.2, Booth #A-040-B-049, and Devcom booth #B1, where attendees can meet with Xsolla experts and preview the latest products and solutions designed to accelerate video game commerce in 2022.

“ Having a platform to share Xsolla’s vision with those who are just as passionate about the gaming industry as we are is beyond exciting,” said Chris Hewish, President of Xsolla. “ We look forward to speaking with and meeting people from across the globe who share our philosophy to help make gaming available for everyone. Whether you are a big AAA or an indie game just starting on your journey, we are here to help make your game and business a success.”

Xsolla will showcase and demonstrate its latest solution features and announcements at Devcom and Gamescom next week in Cologne.

Xsolla Pay Station

Xsolla’s Pay Station introduces significant updates to core functionality and is the only cross-platform branded payment experience for the video game industry. Features include an optimized user flow for an improved purchasing experience, a customizable user interface, streamlined mobile payments, and full support of mobile wallets worldwide.

“ We are thrilled to be an early adopter of the new Payments Solution from Xsolla,” said Mikhail Zakharenkov, Lead Producer at Nexters. “ By implementing the new Pay Station into Hero Wars, we were able to customize the payment experience for our players and have seen more transactions and higher conversion rates since adding it to our web version for our players worldwide.”

For more information about Xsolla Pay Station, visit https://xsolla.events/gamescompaystation

Xsolla Web Shop for Mobile Games

Xsolla’s popular mobile solution now provides more opportunities for mobile game developers to power up their marketing efforts and engage users directly by offering expanded bundles, personalized online store experiences, and unique promotions personalized to players worldwide.

For more information about the Xsolla Web Shop, visit https://xsolla.events/gamescomwebshop

Xsolla Multi-Platform Publishing

Xsolla Multi-Platform Publishing is an advanced set of features for mobile game developers to support mobile game delivery to PC and the web. With a custom, branded client app and a seamless one-click authentication tool, mobile game developers can reach new gamers at a lower acquisition cost while increasing player loyalty and LTV. By bringing their game to new platforms, developers can grow their revenue potential by converting non-paying players into paying players and monetizing their games in underserved markets and new geographies.

For more information about the Xsolla Multi-platform Publishing solution, visit https://xsolla.events/gamescommpp

Xsolla Accelerator

A new funding program, Xsolla Accelerator, is now available for independent studios that seek games industry guidance and investment support early in their development cycle. Game developers can apply to educational programs led by industry mentors to help shape their game and content production and get the opportunity to receive a bridge fund of up to USD 100,000.00 to prepare them for the next stage of business valuations and investments. Accepted developers will also receive exclusive opportunities to connect with a global network of publishers and investors.

For more information about the Xsolla Accelerator, visit: https://xsolla.events/gamescommaccelerator

Xsolla Payouts

Whether you are a game developer willing to process payouts to user-generated content creators, an esports platform rewarding its players or a marketplace, this new solution streamlines mass payouts to hundreds or thousands of individuals. Xsolla Payouts optimizes operating efficiency by managing multiple contracts with users and content creators, holding tax interviews, facilitating tax reporting, and providing the most accurate account balance calculations.

For more information about Xsolla Payouts, visit: https://xsolla.events/gamescompayouts

Want to learn more about our powerful flagship commerce offerings that provide mobile developers a simple and customizable checkout experience? Please find below our scheduled speaker sessions and the opportunity to book a meeting with our team in person at Devcom and Gamescom!

Monday, August 22 | 12:00 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. CET [Add to Calendar]

SMART PAYMENT STRATEGIES FOR AMPLIFYING GAME REVENUE

Payments are the fundamental aspect of successful game revenue – join and learn how being payments savvy will help you reach more players in more territories, turn casual players into loyal paying users, and optimize your conversion rate, LTV, and ARPU.

Monday, August 22 | 3:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. CET [Add to Calendar]

READING MOBILE GAMING’S MONETIZATION TEA LEAVES

Learn how to maximize your customer base’s engagement and augment your revenue stream. Mobile commerce expert Mikka Luotio will discuss best practices for creating a compelling Web Shop, what to sell, how to attract loyal customers, and how to amplify your conversion rate, LTV, and ARPU with this mobile-centric solution built for our changing market.

Tuesday, August 23 | 2:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. CET [Add to Calendar]

LET’S TALK GAME FUN-DING

Join industry veterans Rami Ismail and Justin Berenbaum for a fun, unfiltered fireside chat about the past, present, and future of game funding. Learn lessons from funding successes and horror stories, and get insights into the opportunities available to help your studio achieve its goals from concept to reality.

Tuesday, August 23 | 5:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. CET [Add to Calendar]

HEAVY INDIE GAMERS: WHO ARE THEY, AND HOW DO YOU SELL YOUR GAME TO THEM?

What kind of games interest indie gamers? What’s the best way to sell your games to them? Join Chris Hewish, President of Xsolla, as he shares key findings from our research and equips indie game developers with the tools they need for success.

With Xsolla’s global game commerce experts, discover how they can help expand your video game commerce in the changing games industry.

For more information on how to attend speaking sessions and connect with Xsolla at Gamescom 2022, visit https://xsolla.events/gamescompr

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a global video game commerce company with a robust and powerful set of tools and services designed specifically for the video game industry. Since its founding in 2005, Xsolla has helped thousands of game developers and publishers of all sizes fund, market, launch and monetize their games globally and across multiple platforms. As an innovative leader in game commerce, Xsolla’s mission is to solve the inherent complexities of global distribution, marketing, and monetization to help our partners reach more geographies, generate more revenue and create relationships with gamers worldwide. Headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California, with offices in Berlin, Seoul, and cities around the world, Xsolla supports major gaming titles like Valve, Twitch, Roblox, Ubisoft, Epic Games, Take-Two, KRAFTON, Nexters, NetEase, Playstudios, Playrix, miHoYo, and more.

For additional information and to learn more, please visit xsolla.com

