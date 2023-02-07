Xsolla Launches Cloud Gaming Solution to Help Developers Reach a Larger Global Gaming Audience Online

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xsolla, a global video game commerce company, announces a new way to help developers reach a larger audience worldwide by connecting to more players through the cloud and offering a new pay-as-you-go model. Reaffirming its belief in the future of cloud technologies, Xsolla is powering its Cloud Gaming solution to help developers aggregate multiple technologies and streaming vendors with fewer steps and less time to help improve the speed to market for its partners.





As the video game industry has grown over the past several years, so have the cloud-based technologies that help businesses operate. Xsolla plans to integrate the pre-built tools with local vendors and leverage the Xsolla global infrastructure to help create branded online experiences where players can play on any device. Xsolla believes that by bringing more games to the cloud, the integration costs and time to launch games will continue to decrease.

“At Xsolla, we’re excited about the potential opportunities of cloud gaming. Our vision is to make gaming more widely available, to get games into the hands of more players, make them more accessible to anyone, anytime, and anywhere through the cloud,” said Chris Hewish, President of Xsolla. “We are committed to supporting developers. We make it easier for them to reach their audience by bringing together the streaming technology behind their games and giving them the power to create immersive branded online experiences for players worldwide.”

With the launch of the Cloud Gaming solution, Xsolla will also help increase the availability of cloud-based games to players around the globe and provide them with the ability to pay as they go for their gaming experiences. Players can now demo games online previously unavailable to them in their region and only pay for the time they played the game. Developers will gain crucial insights into user behavior and revenue projections to aid in future game builds and updates for their players. With the cloud experience, everyone can win and enjoy the game.

Xsolla is evolving the cloud gaming experience for the industry to significantly improve the experience for developers and players around the world. Developers can see a demo of this solution at the 2023 Game Developers Conference in San Francisco on March 21-24. To get started right now and join Xsolla in bringing cloud gaming experiences to the world, visit: https://xsolla.pro/rw14cg

About Xsolla



Xsolla is a global video game commerce company with a robust and powerful set of tools and services designed specifically for the video game industry. Since its founding in 2005, Xsolla has helped thousands of game developers and publishers of all sizes fund, market, launch and monetize their games globally and across multiple platforms. As an innovative leader in game commerce, Xsolla’s mission is to solve the inherent complexities of global distribution, marketing, and monetization to help our partners reach more geographies, generate more revenue and create relationships with gamers worldwide. Headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California, with offices in Berlin, Seoul, Beijing, Kuala Lumpur, and cities around the world, Xsolla supports major gaming titles like Valve, Twitch, Roblox, Ubisoft, Epic Games, Take-Two, KRAFTON, Nexters, NetEase, Playstudios, Playrix, miHoYo, and more.

For additional information and to learn more, please visit: xsolla.com

Contacts

Media Contact

Derrick Stembridge



Global Director of Public Relations, Xsolla



d.stembridge@xsolla.com