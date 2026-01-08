Xsolla Kicks Off Two Weeks of Industry Programming, Community Events, and Expanding Support for Global Developers Across the UK at the Industry’s Biggest Winter Event

Coordinated Activations in the UK Underscore Xsolla’s Ongoing Commitment to Building All The Things for the Video Community in Europe

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xsolla, a global video game commerce company that helps developers launch, grow, and monetize their games, today announces a comprehensive program of events and activations across the United Kingdom taking place from January 10 to 22, 2026. This coordinated programming schedule reflects Xsolla’s continued investment in the UK and European games ecosystem. Capitalizing on a pivotal moment in the global games calendar, Xsolla is bringing developers, partners, and creators together through partnerships, live events, thought leadership, and community building.

“Pocket Gamer Connects London brings together one of the most diverse and forward-thinking communities in the mobile global games industry,” said Berkley Egenes, Chief Marketing and Growth Officer. “We’re here to build all the things for the video game industry by helping developers turn great ideas into lasting businesses, across platforms, geographies, and communities. Having worked across thousands of mobile games, we are going to be sharing new ways developers can expand their reach, strengthen their direct-to-consumer strategies, and build sustainable revenue. Kicking off the 2026 global tour of industry events in London, we are committed to creating a community that supports creators and developers in bringing their mobile games to players to help them play and pay how they want around the world.”

The programme kicks off Jan. 10 with the high-visibility appearance of Stevenage FC at Luton Town, marking the debut of the club’s third kit with the new Xsolla branding and continuing a multi-year partnership extending throughout the 2027-28 season. The partnership extends beyond matchday brand presence and will feature digital and community activations across official club channels, connecting football fans and gamers alike and reinforcing Xsolla’s goal of supporting communities across fandoms and platforms.

A central moment will take place January 19-20th at The Brewery in London, where Xsolla will serve as a Titanium Sponsor during the annual PGC London event, which is expected to draw more than 3,000 attendees, including creators, publishers, investors, and industry leaders from the UK, Europe, and around the world.

Xsolla’s booth at The Brewery will showcase its new brand and serve as a meeting place for mobile and cross-platform game developers to connect and learn how to help them launch, grow, and win in 2026. The booth is located at T02 on the 2nd floor of The Brewery.

Xsolla executives will host the Unlocking Web Shops track, featuring interactive sessions focused on helping developers expand reach, streamline payments, and unlock sustainable revenue opportunities through its global Web Shop ecosystem and commerce solutions.

Key topics and opportunities at PGC London include:

Building genre-specific web ecosystems: Two sessions for mobile game developers about all the things to go direct-to-consumer. The rules have changed, especially with Android, and Sam Gaglani, Executive Vice President, Business Development, will host a panel discussion and a workshop session with partners to focus on how to build and launch a successful genre-specific web shop.

Two sessions for mobile game developers about all the things to go direct-to-consumer. The rules have changed, especially with Android, and Sam Gaglani, Executive Vice President, Business Development, will host a panel discussion and a workshop session with partners to focus on how to build and launch a successful genre-specific web shop. Direct-to-consumer revenue strategies: How developers can strengthen player relationships and increase long-term value through Web Shops and commerce tools tailored for global audiences.

How developers can strengthen player relationships and increase long-term value through Web Shops and commerce tools tailored for global audiences. Global payments guidance: Insights into navigating regional payment preferences, reducing friction at checkout, and reaching more players through localized experiences.

Insights into navigating regional payment preferences, reducing friction at checkout, and reaching more players through localized experiences. Developer-first tools and services: Resources to help studios of all sizes overcome the operational and commercial challenges of launching and scaling games worldwide.

To learn more about Xsolla’s participation in PGC London 2026 or explore solutions for your game, visit: https://xsolla.pro/PGCLondon2026

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a global commerce company with robust tools and services to help developers solve the inherent challenges of the video game industry. From indie to AAA, companies partner with Xsolla to help them fund, distribute, market, and monetize their games. Grounded in the belief in the future of video games, Xsolla is resolute in the mission to bring opportunities together, and continually make new resources available to creators. Headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California, Xsolla operates as the merchant of record and has helped over 1,500+ game developers to reach more players and grow their businesses around the world. With more paths to profits and ways to win, developers have all the things needed to enjoy the game.

For more information, visit xsolla.com

About Pocket Gamer Connects London

Pocket Gamer Connects (PGC) is the leading international games industry conference series, bringing together developers, publishers, investors, and industry professionals for two days of networking, knowledge sharing, and business opportunities. Returning to London on January 19–20, 2026, PGC will welcome more than 3,000 attendees to The Brewery for an expanded program featuring 30+ content tracks, 280+ expert speakers, and multiple partner summits covering mobile, PC, console, AI, XR, blockchain, and transmedia. The event also includes fringe activities such as pitching sessions, matchmaking, and a dedicated careers zone, offering valuable opportunities for creators at every stage.

For more information, visit pgconnects.com/london

