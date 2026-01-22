Xsolla Expands Payment Options in Japan With Paidy, the Leading Local BNPL Solution With 15 Million App Downloads, Giving Developers More Ways to Connect With Players

New Integration Brings Seamless, Card-Free Checkout and Expands Access to Japan’s Tech-Savvy Gaming Audience

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xsolla, a global video game commerce company that helps developers launch, grow, and monetize their games, today announces the expansion of its payment solutions in Japan with the addition of Paidy, one of the country’s leading Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) services. This new integration with Xsolla Pay Station enables game developers and publishers to offer secure, flexible, and familiar checkout experiences to millions of Japanese players without requiring credit card information.

Japan represents one of the largest and most digitally advanced gaming markets in the world, with players increasingly seeking fast, secure, and mobile-first payment options. The country’s BNPL market is rapidly expanding, driven by strong consumer demand for flexible payment solutions. Between 2021 and 2024, the market saw robust growth, achieving a remarkable CAGR of 55.9%, and this upward momentum is expected to continue, with forecasts projecting a CAGR of 23.7% from 2025 to 2030.

Paidy has emerged as a key player in this market. Trusted by more than 6 million active users and downloaded over 15 million times, Paidy empowers users to make instant purchases and pay later - either in a single monthly bill or in 3 to 6 installments - simplifying transactions and reducing friction at checkout.

Key benefits of the Paidy integration include:

Trusted and flexible payment method : Paidy is a leading BNPL service in Japan, enabling players to make purchases instantly without a credit card. Payments can be consolidated into a single monthly bill or spread across flexible installment plans, giving players more control over how they manage their spending.

: Paidy is a leading BNPL service in Japan, enabling players to make purchases instantly without a credit card. Payments can be consolidated into a single monthly bill or spread across flexible installment plans, giving players more control over how they manage their spending. Enhanced player experience : Players benefit from a smooth, mobile-first checkout process, clear billing, and localized services. This creates a more personalized and frictionless experience, driving confidence and loyalty amongst Japan’s gaming audience.

: Players benefit from a smooth, mobile-first checkout process, clear billing, and localized services. This creates a more personalized and frictionless experience, driving confidence and loyalty amongst Japan’s gaming audience. Increased conversions and revenue for developers : By supporting one of Japan’s most popular payment methods, developers can improve conversion rates, reduce payment abandonment, drive higher average ticket sizes, which means increased overall revenue, and expand their reach to millions of potential customers who prefer local, trusted BNPL options.

: By supporting one of Japan’s most popular payment methods, developers can improve conversion rates, reduce payment abandonment, drive higher average ticket sizes, which means increased overall revenue, and expand their reach to millions of potential customers who prefer local, trusted BNPL options. Mobile-optimized, seamless checkout: Integrated directly into Xsolla Pay Station, Paidy offers Japanese players a quick, secure, and intuitive local checkout experience. On mobile, users are redirected to the Paidy app to confirm purchases in just a few seconds. On desktop, QR-based flows make the process just as simple.

“In Japan’s rapidly evolving digital ecosystem, offering familiar and flexible payment options is essential,” said Chris Hewish, President of Xsolla. “By integrating Paidy, we’re giving developers a powerful way to connect with local players in Japan, meeting them where they are with a seamless, trusted, and mobile-first payment experience.”

To learn more about or activate Paidy payments for your game, visit: xsolla.pro/paidy

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a global commerce company with robust tools and services to help developers solve the inherent challenges of the video game industry. From indie to AAA, companies partner with Xsolla to help them fund, distribute, market, and monetize their games. Grounded in the belief in the future of video games, Xsolla is resolute in the mission to bring opportunities together, and continually make new resources available to creators. Headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California, Xsolla operates as the merchant of record and has helped over 1,500+ game developers to reach more players and grow their businesses around the world. With more paths to profits and ways to win, developers have all the things needed to enjoy the game.

For more information, visit xsolla.com

Media Contact

Derrick Stembridge

Vice President of Global Public Relations, Xsolla

d.stembridge@xsolla.com