Xsolla Expands Payment Coverage in Taiwan With JKOPay, Taiwan’s Leading Mobile Payment Brand Trusted by 6.5 Million Users

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xsolla, a global video game commerce company that helps developers launch, grow, and monetize their games, today announced the expansion of its payments solution in Taiwan with the addition of JKOPay, Taiwan’s most widely used mobile payment brand. This integration via Xsolla Pay Station enables game developers and publishers to offer secure, mobile-first checkout options to one of Asia’s most connected and engaged gaming audiences, with integration support from Antom, a merchant payment and digitisation service provider under Ant International.

Taiwan stands out as one of the world’s most digitally advanced markets, with over 95% of the population online and among the highest smartphone adoption rates globally. Mobile payments have become an integral part of daily life, transforming the way consumers shop, travel, and engage in leisure activities. JKOPay, trusted by 6.5 million users and accepted by more than 300,000 merchants nationwide, has emerged as the market leader in this cashless revolution.

Key benefits of the JKOPay integration include:

Trusted local payment method : JKOPay has become an integral part of everyday digital life in Taiwan. Accepted across retail, e-commerce, transit, and gaming, it offers players a secure, familiar way to pay via QR code transactions directly from their mobile devices.

: JKOPay has become an integral part of everyday digital life in Taiwan. Accepted across retail, e-commerce, transit, and gaming, it offers players a secure, familiar way to pay via QR code transactions directly from their mobile devices. All-in-one digital ecosystem: JKOPay combines e-commerce, payments, transit services, and loyalty programs into a single mobile platform, providing players with a convenient, one-stop experience.

JKOPay combines e-commerce, payments, transit services, and loyalty programs into a single mobile platform, providing players with a convenient, one-stop experience. Increased conversions and player reach for developers: By offering JKOPay through Xsolla Pay Station, developers can reach millions of active, mobile-first consumers and benefit from higher checkout completion rates, stronger user engagement, and expanded audience reach.

“In Taiwan, mobile payments aren’t just a convenience - they’re a lifestyle,” said Chris Hewish, President of Xsolla. “By adding JKOPay, we’re empowering developers to connect with players through one of the market’s most trusted and widely used payment solutions, ensuring seamless access and engagement across the region.”

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a global commerce company with robust tools and services to help developers solve the inherent challenges of the video game industry. From indie to AAA, companies partner with Xsolla to help them fund, distribute, market, and monetize their games. Grounded in the belief in the future of video games, Xsolla is resolute in the mission to bring opportunities together, and continually make new resources available to creators. Headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California, Xsolla operates as the merchant of record and has helped over 1,500+ game developers to reach more players and grow their businesses around the world. With more paths to profits and ways to win, developers have all the things needed to enjoy the game.

