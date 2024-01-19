Home Business Wire Xsolla Curine Academy and Unreal Engine Started Monthly Meetups
Business Wire

Xsolla Curine Academy and Unreal Engine Started Monthly Meetups

di Business Wire

Innovative Collaboration and Community Building Unfold at Xsolla’s Office in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xsolla Curine Academy and Unreal Engine recently concluded December’s Unreal Engine KL Meetup, a monthly gathering. The event unfolded within the innovative workspace of Xsolla, offering a unique setting for collaboration, knowledge exchange, and community building.


The Unreal Engine KL Meetup achieved its goal of fostering collaboration among individuals with a shared passion for the Unreal Engine technology. The event’s inclusivity welcomed developers of all levels, creating a dynamic environment that catered to both novices and seasoned experts.

Attendees enthusiastically engaged in open discussions, sharing insights into tools, development techniques, and the latest advancements within Unreal Engine. The event served as a platform for community members to express recent discoveries, discuss features from the latest releases, and seek advice for getting started. Beyond knowledge sharing, the meetup successfully facilitated networking opportunities, connecting local enthusiasts and establishing a sense of camaraderie.

A highlight of the event was presentations by speakers Dean Reinhard (Epic Games), Steven Fong (Circle Studio), and Fong Jian Ping (Ammobox Studio), shedding light on the key aspects of Unreal Engine and game development. Additionally, participants had the opportunity to ask questions and discuss projects with the speakers.

The Unreal Engine KL Meetup, a resounding success, showcased a night filled with knowledge exchange, collaboration, and community building. Xsolla Curine Academy and Unreal Engine extend their gratitude to all participants, emphasizing the valuable contributions made towards the growth of the Unreal community in Kuala Lumpur.

For more information about Xsolla Curine Academy, please visit: www.xcdev.com

Social Media:

https://www.instagram.com/xsollacurineacademy
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100093294957900
https://discord.com/invite/HyhhthpcEV
https://www.linkedin.com/company/97435857/admin/feed/posts/

About Xsolla Curine Academy

Xsolla Curine Academy, a subsidiary of Xsolla, is dedicated to fostering creativity and innovation in the gaming industry through events, partnerships, and community building.

For additional information and to learn more, please visit: xcdev.com

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a global video game commerce company with a robust and powerful set of tools and services designed specifically for the video game industry. Since its founding in 2005, Xsolla has helped thousands of game developers and publishers of all sizes fund, market, launch and monetize their games globally and across multiple platforms. As an innovative leader in game commerce, Xsolla’s mission is to solve the inherent complexities of global distribution, marketing, and monetization to help our partners reach more geographies, generate more revenue, and create relationships with gamers worldwide. Headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California, with offices in Berlin, Seoul, Beijing, Kuala Lumpur, Tokyo, and cities around the world, Xsolla supports major gaming titles like Valve, Twitch, Roblox, Ubisoft, Epic Games, Take-Two, KRAFTON, Nexters, NetEase, Playstudios, Playrix, miHoYo, and more.

For additional information and to learn more, please visit: xsolla.com

Contacts

Media Contact
Derrick Stembridge

Global Director of Public Relations, Xsolla

d.stembridge@xsolla.com

Articoli correlati

Noom GLP-1 Companion to Add “Muscle Defense” to Promote Safer GLP-1 Use

Business Wire Business Wire -
Noom’s Partnership with FitOn Addresses Negative GLP-1 Side Effects Head OnNEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Noom, the leading digital healthcare company empowering...
Continua a leggere

Registration Opens for 2024 Robotics Summit & Expo

Business Wire Business Wire -
Registration is now open for the Robotics Summit & Expo, the world’s leading technical event for commercial robotics developers....
Continua a leggere

Governor Justice and T-Mobile Announce $200+ Million in Completed Network Upgrades for West Virginia

Business Wire Business Wire -
The Un-carrier’s commitment to West Virginia brings new opportunities to the Mountain State, introducing 5G and fixed wireless access...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php