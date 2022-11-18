Xplora Receives CES 2023 “Best of Innovation” Award for Their Brand New Premium Model Smartwatch for Kids – the X6Play!

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xplora, a European multinational technology company that specializes in smartwatches for kids, software and services, today announced it was named a CES® 2023 Best of Innovation Awards Honoree for its new X6Play smartwatch. The X6Play is the latest high-end product in Xplora’s lineup of smartwatches created to serve as the first cell phone for children between the ages of 4-11. Unlike other smartwatches designed for young children, Xplora’s technology encourages a balance between screen time and physical activity while helping families stay connected.





2,100 Submissions

Xplora was one of 21 honorees in the wearables category and the only wearable designed exclusively for children. The X6Play was also one of 17 products named a Best of Innovation Award winner out of hundreds of honorees. This year’s CES Innovation Awards program received a record high of more than 2,100 submissions. Honorees were announced ahead of CES 2023, the world’s most influential technology event, happening January 5-8 in Las Vegas.

“The recognition of our X6Play as a CES Best of Innovation Award winner is a testament to our leadership in the design and development of kids’ wearables. Our smartwatches provide children with a safe onboarding to the digital world. Features like our proprietary, award-winning Goplay platform and our partnerships with organizations like the United Nations also teach kids how to think beyond themselves and provide them with a way to give back to those in need,” says Sten Kirkbak, CEO of Xplora.

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 28 consumer technology product categories. Those with the highest rating receive the “Best of Innovation” distinction. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design.

About the X6Play

The X6Play takes the user experience to a new level with better technology and more entertainment and reward options. It includes more sensors than previous Xplora smartwatches for deeper engagement and integration with Xplora’s Goplay platform.

The X6Play also features a new, playful design with a larger, high-resolution 1.5-inch screen. It has faster response times thanks to the Qualcomm® Snapdragon Wear™2500 platform and an improved 5MP camera for better photos and video. Improved battery life enables the watch to run for days before recharging. Kids can personalize and customize the X6Play and create more than 3400 possible style combinations using colorful, interchangeable wristbands and bezels.

Like all Xplora smartwatches, the X6Play has no access to the internet or social media, restricted contacts, a school mode where parents can disable notifications during school hours and parents can create safe zones to alert them when children wander beyond a pre-programmed area.

See the X6Play at CES 2023

Xplora will be offering demos of the X6Play and its family of smartwatches in booth #55153 at CES. For more information visit xplora.com.

About Xplora

Xplora was founded with the mission of giving children a safe onboarding to digital life and encouraging a better balance between screen time and physical activity. Xplora’s broad portfolio of connected products and services allows people to connect with their loved ones, and children to experience how their everyday activities can make a positive change in the world. Xplora has sold more than 1 million of their critically acclaimed watches worldwide, and the Goplay Services are available for more than 10 million families via third parties. Xplora has offices in Norway, UK, Germany, and Spain, and more recently established themselves in the US and additional markets in Europe.

Xplora has several major innovations in the child smartwatch category, including the launch of the world’s first eSIM product for children in August 2020 and its patent-pending activity platform and logic converting steps to awards. The company was co-founded by Sten Kirkbak, a father of four, who has worked with technology for almost 20 years, and first came up with the idea when he lost his four-year-old son in a shopping mall and couldn’t find him for more than 30 minutes.

Qualcomm, Snapdragon and Snapdragon Wear are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Jennifer Asaro or Angie Requena



C+C for Xplora



Xplora@cplusc.com