Xperi Launches TiVo® OS to Smart TV Makers, Welcomes Vestel as First OEM Partner

BERLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xperi Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: XPER) today announced the launch of its independent media platform, TiVo OS. Consumer electronics leader Vestel will ship the first smart TVs Powered by TiVo™ in Europe beginning in 2023.

Unlike existing platforms, which are largely built around “walled gardens,” TiVo OS is a first-of-its-kind neutral platform, aimed at giving original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) significantly more control over the user experience and helping consumers cut through the clutter of streaming and linear content options with simplified, universal discovery to consumers. With an award-winning content-first experience, global content provider scale and profitable partnership model, Powered by TiVo™ is the ultimate independent smart TV operating system.

“We estimate that nearly 40% of the smart TV market is searching for a truly independent platform like ours, and a supportive industry partner with deep domain expertise,” said Jon Kirchner, CEO, Xperi. “Today, nearly 30 million households worldwide are powered by TiVo through an array of CTV and other partners. We are pleased to have signed our first smart TV partnership for TiVo OS, our embedded operating system and media platform for smart TVs, underlying progress toward our goal of becoming a leading independent TV OS platform supplier.”

Vestel, one of the top three European TV producers, will launch Powered by TiVo Smart TVs as part of a multi-year, multi-country, multi-million-unit agreement, with the first units expected to ship in 2023.

“Vestel, aligned with is mission of being the ‘retailer of retailers,’ offers a wide range of choices to its customers in terms of Smart TV OS platforms,” said Turan Erdoğan, CEO, Vestel. “TiVo, and its parent company Xperi, have a long history of both championing great customer experiences and creating entertainment ecosystems. We believe that the industry will benefit from a partner-oriented, independent media platform that provides the necessary scale, both in technology and content to satisfy the global media landscape. TiVo has a proven track record in making it easy for consumers to find, watch and enjoy the content they love. We’re excited about partnering with TiVo to provide a European-focused Vestel Smart TV Powered by TiVo OS to provide consumers the experience they want.”

Based on decades of experience growing profitable consumer electronics and entertainment ecosystems, the Powered by TiVo model is designed to maximize the lifetime value of customers for TV OEM partners better than competing platforms. With the expected growth of connected television (CTV) advertising from 16 billion USD to 36 billion USD by 2026, television OEMs, like Vestel, have an opportunity to work with TiVo and participate in monetization throughout the lifecycle of the smart TV.

A TV Powered by TiVo can deliver better viewer engagement with an unbiased content-first user experience where live hybrid TV and streaming services are fully integrated. This empowers consumers to intuitively discover TV shows and movies across their favorite streaming apps in a free, familiar, and frictionless experience by selecting the streaming services that are most relevant to them.

From easy setup to its award-winning experience, natural voice navigation and customized entertainment by recommending what to watch based on unique taste profiles, Powered by TiVo Smart TVs are at the forefront of innovation, providing new ways for consumers to enjoy TV.

About TiVo

TiVo brings entertainment together, making it easy to find, watch and enjoy. We serve up the best movies, shows and videos from across live TV, on-demand, streaming services and countless apps, helping people to watch on their terms. For studios, networks and advertisers, TiVo delivers a passionate group of watchers to increase viewership and engagement across all screens. In June 2020, TiVo became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xperi Holding Corporation. Go to tivo.com and enjoy watching.

About Xperi Holding Corporation

Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands (Adeia™, DTS®, HD Radio™, IMAX® Enhanced, TiVo®), and by its startup, Perceive, make entertainment more entertaining, and smart devices smarter. Xperi technologies are integrated into billions of consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors worldwide, driving increased value for partners, customers and consumers.

Xperi, Adeia, DTS, IMAX Enhanced, HD Radio, Perceive, TiVo and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of affiliated companies of Xperi Holding Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

About Vestel

Comprised of 24 companies, Vestel Group is a multi-industry manufacturer that operates in consumer electronics, major domestic appliances, professional displays, automotive and battery solutions and EV chargers. A testament to the global importance of Zorlu Holding across multiple technology sectors, Vestel is not only thriving at home in Turkey, but also through a further 14 subsidiaries that have been set up in various other parts of the world. Thanks to its renowned manufacturing and R&D complex, Vestel exports to 158 countries and keeps its position as a global player. For more information visit: vestelinternational.com.

