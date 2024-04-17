XiFin Continues Strong Momentum Through Technological Advancements, Strategic Expansion and Advocacy to Empower Healthcare Providers Navigating an Evolving Health Ecosystem

Receives 2023 HITRUST® Risk-Based Certification for RPM and 2024 Black Book Award for the Highest Client Satisfaction in Revenue Cycle Management (RCM)

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#digitalpathology—XiFin, Inc., a leading provider of innovative healthcare information technologies and services that deliver artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled operational efficiency, interoperability, and simplicity, today announced that it has earned a renewal of the HITRUST Risk-Based Certification for information security for its industry-leading XiFin RPM revenue cycle management (RCM) platform, which delivers the automation and insight that is urgently needed for America’s healthcare system in this critical year.









The recognition award by HITRUST coincides with the 2024 Black Book Award, presented at HIMSS24, for the highest client satisfaction in RCM, and underscores the company’s continued momentum in healthcare revenue cycle management and related technology services.

“We are thrilled to be recognized for our industry-leading platform and the commitment of every XiFin employee to serving the needs of our customers,” said XiFin Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer Lâle White. “Recognition from our industry peers reaffirms our vision and our growth trajectory in 2024 and beyond. We remain dedicated to advancing healthcare accessibility, efficiency, and efficacy through innovative solutions that drive growth and reduce financial challenges for America’s healthcare providers and payors.”

Highlights of XiFin’s 12-month growth include:

Growth/Innovation

Named to Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America for the 13th time

Exponential growth in XiFin’s radiology division, with a 43% year-over-year expansion

Nearly three-quarters (73%) of the nation’s largest public laboratories now use XiFin

XiFin’s Pharmacy Division, OmniSYS, now serves 11 of largest 13 retail pharmacy chains

Attained a notable milestone for enhancing immunization rates among adults and seniors, with OmniSYS CareALERTS™ recording a 28% increase in companion pneumococcal immunizations across participating pharmacies

Surpassed the 1,000-employee milestone due to growing market demand and expanding footprint across industries

Excellence/Expertise

Hiring of new technology industry veteran Erik Sallee as Chief Financial Officer

Achieving top rankings, securing the #1 position, and scoring in the top 10% across all 18 evaluation categories in Black Book surveys of outsourced laboratory RCM and radiology RCM users at over 900 hospitals, inpatient organizations, and 4,000 physician practices

Received the 2023 Retail Excellence Award – Technology and Automation for the second time by Drug Store News. XiFin Pharmacy Solutions was identified as one of the “shining stars of the technology and automation industry…that are continually innovating and enabling pharmacists to practice at the top of their licenses”

Advocacy

In addition to launching a new Laboratory Volume Index, XiFin launched the first-of-its-kind Payor Rate Transparency Monitor that harnesses big data to inform diagnostic provider reimbursement strategies

to inform diagnostic provider reimbursement strategies Won two Top Workplaces awards for 2023, earning recognition in both the USA and Healthcare Industry categories

Introduced a landmark Pharmacy Transformation Research study which found that nearly 75% of respondents identified an expanded role for pharmacists in filling primary care gaps but also showed that over 70% of those offering clinical services face reimbursement barriers

A Salute to Laboratory Professionals

Now in its 49th year, Medical Laboratory Professionals Week is an annual celebration highlighting and showing appreciation for laboratory professionals. Join XiFin’s celebration at https://www.xifin.com/labfest24.

“Lab Week serves as a spotlight on the heroes of healthcare—the laboratory professionals who play an indispensable role in patient care,” said Lee Ann Nichols, XiFin chief customer officer. “Their commitment to innovation and expertise in developing better diagnostics and dedication to accuracy and precision leads to timely diagnoses and effective treatments. As we celebrate Lab Week, we honor their invaluable contributions to the healthcare puzzle, highlighting their pivotal role in shaping medical outcomes and improving lives.”

About XiFin

XiFin is a healthcare information technology company that empowers healthcare organizations to navigate an increasingly complex and evolving healthcare landscape. Through innovative AI-enabled technologies and services, we deliver operational efficiency, interoperability, and simplicity. The company’s revenue cycle management, clinical workflow enablement, laboratory information system, and patient engagement solutions enable organizations to achieve stronger finances, streamline operations, and develop industry-leading business strategies. XiFin solutions deliver THE POWER TO DO GOOD™ so that healthcare organizations can do more good for more patients. Visit www.XiFin.com, follow XiFin on LinkedIn, or subscribe to the XiFin blog to learn more.

Contacts

Audrey Chang



202-489-8634



a.chang@togorun.com