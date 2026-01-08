XiFin and Its AI-Enabled RCM Ranked #1 in Cross-Ancillary, Laboratory, and Radiology Services, Black Book Research Reveals

Independent survey of finance, revenue cycle, and clinical operations leaders recognizes XiFin’s leadership as AI becomes essential to denial prevention, payor policy navigation, and financial performance across diagnostic services

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#digitalpathology--XiFin, Inc., a leader in revenue cycle management (RCM), including billing solutions enhanced with artificial intelligence (AI), announced that it has been ranked the #1 client-rated RCM partner for cross-ancillary and outpatient laboratory services for the seventh consecutive year in Black Book Market Research’s 2025 RCM Outsourcing Survey. XiFin also earned the #1 ranking in outpatient radiology and diagnostic imaging RCM for the second consecutive year, reflecting continued momentum across high-complexity diagnostic services.

The 2025 survey incorporated validated feedback from 3,275 healthcare executives, revenue cycle leaders, and clinical operations professionals, evaluating vendor performance across 18 operational, technology, and service-delivery criteria that impact reimbursement, compliance, and financial sustainability.

How Black Book Findings Reinforce Market Realities

The 2025 Black Book RCM Outsourcing Survey highlights how industry conditions are influencing provider expectations and vendor performance. The report emphasizes the growing importance of AI-enabled denial prevention, documentation intelligence, and proactive adjudication management that work directly with clinical and financial workflows.

Black Book’s analysis reinforces that leading RCM platforms are distinguished by their ability to orchestrate multiple forms of AI to remove manual work from customers’ billing processes. Minimizing the human intervention required to manage RCM documentation and correspondence, address prior authorizations, work complex denials, and create detailed appeal packages represents just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the positive impacts that generative AI and Agentic AI can have on claim processing.

AI-Driven RCM as Core Infrastructure

XiFin was recognized for utilizing AI across the revenue cycle to help healthcare providers improve first-pass clean claims, accelerate cash flow, and reduce administrative burden. XiFin’s AI-driven RCM capabilities support laboratories, radiology groups, pharmacies, medical device organizations, and other outpatient service providers by:

Predicting denial risk by analyzing code combinations, payor policies, eligibility discrepancies, and historical payment behavior

Evaluating claim completeness, flagging documentation discrepancies, and predicting the likelihood of reimbursement

Managing large volumes of documentation and correspondence inherent in RCM, thereby reducing expensive manual oversight

Surfacing documentation gaps, clarifying payor requirements, and estimating patient responsibility with high accuracy—helping prevent denials and reducing bad debt

These capabilities enable providers to address reimbursement risk and preventable denials proactively, improving yields.

Executive Perspectives

“I’m proud that providers across laboratories, imaging, and other outpatient services continue to recognize XiFin as their top RCM partner,” said Kyle Fetter, COO of XiFin. “As payor requirements, authorization complexity, and patient-pay expectations intensify, our investment in AI that operates within and beyond RCM workflows—including machine learning, generative AI, and agentic AI—helps clients move denial prevention and financial accuracy upstream. The #1 ranking in laboratory, ancillary services, and radiology reflects our commitment to continuous innovation, broadening of expertise, measurable performance, trust, and ultimately long-term value for our customers.”

“XiFin’s sustained performance in the 2025 survey reflects its ability to support providers through significant reimbursement and operational change,” said Doug Brown, President of Black Book Research. “As denial prevention and front-end policy management become central to outpatient RCM success, organizations are prioritizing partners that combine AI and other advanced automation, interoperability, and strong client experience. XiFin’s continued leadership across diagnostic services underscores that strength.”

XiFin Ranked #1 Across Critical RCM Performance Categories

In the 2025 survey, XiFin earned #1 rankings in 10 of Black Book’s 18 key performance indicators, including:

Innovation and Adaptability

Strategic Alignment Between Vendor and Provider Goals

Integration and Interfaces

Trust, Accountability, Ethics, and Transparency

Data Security, Compliance, and Risk Proactivity

Support and Customer Care Quality

Denial Prevention and Best-of-Breed Technology and Process Improvement

These results demonstrate XiFin’s ability to deliver both advanced AI-driven technology and high-quality service execution across laboratory, radiology, and cross-ancillary RCM environments. To learn more about how XiFin’s AI-driven RCM platform helps diagnostic providers improve financial performance outcomes and reduce administrative burden, visit www.xifin.com.

About XiFin

XiFin is a healthcare information technology company that empowers organizations to navigate an evolving and increasingly complex healthcare landscape. The XiFin Empower platform orchestrates a variety of AI-enabled technologies and services to deliver enhanced operational efficiency, increased productivity and workflow automation. Our comprehensive set of solutions – spanning revenue cycle management, clinical workflow enablement, laboratory information systems, and patient engagement – provides healthcare organizations with the tools they need to achieve financial strength, optimize operations, and implement industry-leading strategies. XiFin Empower solutions deliver THE POWER TO DO GOOD® so that healthcare organizations can do more good for more patients. Visit www.XiFin.com, follow XiFin on LinkedIn, or subscribe to the XiFin blog to learn more.

About Black Book™

Black Book Market Research LLC provides unbiased data and rankings to healthcare IT buyers, media, and investors, delivering independent vendor performance evaluations across technology and outsourced services. With over 3.5 million validated survey viewpoints gathered since 2011, Black Book remains the healthcare industry's largest and most respected customer experience poll. Laboratory stakeholders can download gratis State of the Laboratory Information Systems insight reports also at https://blackbookmarketresearch.com/the-2026-black-book-report-of-the-state-of-healthcare-laboratory-it-solutions. Follow @blackbookpolls on Twitter and Black Book Market Research LLC on LinkedIn for the latest findings.

