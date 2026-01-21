Xfinity Unveils New Membership Experience Packed With Exclusive Perks and Surprises

Xfinity Membership Launches First VIP Experience with Exclusive Access to Star‑Studded Concert Series Featuring Benson Boone, EDM DJ Martin Garrix and Chris Stapleton in Celebration of The Big Game in San Francisco

Only Xfinity Membership Offers Built-in Benefits Powered by the Full Strength of Comcast NBCUniversal’s Family of Brands to all Xfinity Customers

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Comcast’s Xfinity today announced the launch of Xfinity Membership, a new loyalty experience that brings customers’ favorite rewards together with even more benefits, including epic experiences, everyday perks and special discounts. Designed to make the benefits easier to access and more rewarding than ever, Xfinity Membership includes automatic status, at no additional cost and with no enrollment required.

Beginning today, all eligible Xfinity customers will automatically become Xfinity Members, gaining access to a new, elevated membership experience that delivers weekly perks, meaningful discounts, and once-in-a-lifetime experiences. Now, Xfinity Membership status is based on the number of eligible Xfinity services a customer has and tenure with Comcast’s Xfinity. Over 30% of customers currently enrolled in the Xfinity Rewards program, which will be retired starting now, will be automatically upgraded to a higher tier within the new Xfinity Membership experience with even more value unlocked from day one.

Seamless access to all benefits, like the upcoming BAHC Live! Concert Series Presented by Xfinity, is made possible directly through the Xfinity app, where Members can easily view available offers, discounts and enter to win incredible experiences and more that only Comcast NBCUniversal can offer.

A STAR-STUDDED MEMBERSHIP KICK OFF IN SAN FRANCISCO

Xfinity Membership launches with a slate of premium opportunities, including exclusive access to the Bay Area Host Committee’s BAHC Live! Concert Series Presented by Xfinity, during the week leading up to The Big Game in San Francisco. Pop singer Benson Boone will kick off the series on Thursday, Feb. 5, followed by EDM DJ Martin Garrix on Feb. 6, and country music star Chris Stapleton on Feb. 7.

Eligible Xfinity Members in the Bay Area can claim complimentary tickets on a first-come, first-served basis. The tickets include access to Xfinity Club Cortina, a VIP lounge and Olympics-themed experience, complete with gondolas, snow and all the action from Milan-Cortina on the big screen. Members will also enjoy access to a dedicated VIP viewing area, putting them just steps from the stage, as well as incredible food and drinks served by surprise guests. Xfinity Members and guests at the concert series should keep their eyes out for Xfinity-branded ambassadors onsite for automatic upgrades to Xfinity Club Cortina.

In addition, Xfinity will host two sweepstakes. One national sweepstakes offers a fully hosted San Francisco experience, including travel expenses, two concert tickets for all three nights, and VIP access to the Xfinity 415 Lounge for one lucky winner and guest. A SF-area sweepstakes will award one winner per show (three winners total) with two tickets (for the winner and a guest), no travel included. Earlier in the month, Xfinity held a pre-sale window for tickets to the concert that sold out within 24 hours.

Members will continue to see new perks, like access to the event in San Francisco, discounts, and exclusive experiences added regularly throughout the year.

THE ULTIMATE MEMBERSHIP EXPERIENCE

Xfinity Membership is designed to make loyalty effortless. Members enjoy automatic access to three categories of benefits that evolve yearlong:

Perks: Weekly entertainment benefits, including movie giveaways and $1 rentals, exclusive merchandise, and rotating surprises refreshed every Thursday

Weekly entertainment benefits, including movie giveaways and $1 rentals, exclusive merchandise, and rotating surprises refreshed every Thursday Discounts: Savings on mobile, streaming, and accessories, including Peacock Premium ‘on us’ for eligible members

Savings on mobile, streaming, and accessories, including Peacock Premium ‘on us’ for eligible members Exclusives: Unforgettable experiences such as VIP event access, and behind‑the‑scenes opportunities

Membership tiers - Silver, Gold, Platinum, and Diamond - are enhanced to reflect both tenure and service relationships, rewarding members who stay longer or bundle multiple Xfinity services with even more value and premium access. Tiers include:

Silver (0-1 Years or 1 Service)

Gold (>1-5 Years or 2 Services)

Platinum (>5-10 Years or 3 Services)

Diamond (10+ Years or 4+ Services)

PERKS & EXPERIENCES ONLY COMCAST NBCUNIVERSAL CAN OFFER

Xfinity Membership brings the best of Comcast NBCUniversal to our customers. From entertainment and streaming to theme parks, live events, and cultural moments, Xfinity Membership unlocks exclusive opportunities made possible by Comcast’s family of brands, including NBCUniversal, Universal Destinations & Experiences, Peacock, and more.

For more information, visit xfinity.com/membership.

