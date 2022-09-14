Third-Party Data Shows Xfinity Mobile’s Combined 5G and WiFi Network Delivers a Faster Mobile Service Compared to the Big Three Mobile Networks Speeds

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xfinity Mobile is the fastest overall mobile service in Comcast service areas* according to third-party data from Ookla®. As demand for fast, reliable, and secure connectivity inside and outside of the home increases, Comcast’s mobile service that utilizes both WiFi and 5G cellular connectivity delivers faster speeds to millions of customers every day.





More than 80 percent of Xfinity Mobile customers’ data usage while they are streaming, surfing, or connecting on social media occurs over WiFi. During the second quarter of 2022, this combination of WiFi and cellular access enabled Xfinity Mobile to deliver median download speeds ranging of 200 Megabits per second (Mbps). Compare that to T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T’s median speeds and it’s clear that Xfinity Mobile is the carrier of choice when speed matters.

“ Xfinity Mobile was built to provide fast mobile speeds at an incredible value and providing reliable access to both WiFi and 5G cellular connectivity is key to unlocking this great experience,” said Sophia Ahmad, EVP and CMO, Comcast Cable. “ The investments we’ve made to build the nation’s largest outdoor WiFi network with 22 million hotspots, the best WiFi equipment in the home, and provide access to the nation’s most reliable 5G cellular network are delivering a tremendous experience to our customers.”

Even with these faster speeds, Xfinity Mobile continues to lower prices for consumers. With Unlimited pricing at $30 per line for two or more lines, customers can save up to 50 percent on their wireless bill. Xfinity Mobile phones seamlessly connect to WiFi at home and on the go, and since there is no charge for WiFi usage, customers save every time they use a WiFi connection. Lower Unlimited pricing, WiFi access, and the flexibility to pay for cellular data by the gigabyte or unlimited, are enabling Xfinity Mobile customers to save hundreds per year on their wireless bills.

This unique approach is resonating with consumers. In 2022, for the third straight year Xfinity Mobile customers ranked their service among the industry’s leaders in customer satisfaction according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI®). This year they also ranked Xfinity Mobile as a leader in quality, value and likelihood to recommend.

Xfinity Internet customers can sign up for Xfinity Mobile by calling 1-888-936-4968, clicking xfinitymobile.com or by visiting one of the hundreds of Xfinity Stores across the country. Comcast also offers mobile service to businesses through Comcast Business Mobile.

*Based on consumer testing of mobile WiFi and cellular data performance from Ookla® Speedtest Intelligence® data for Q2 ’22 for Comcast service areas, as verified by Ookla for Comcast’s analysis.

