Xerox Releases Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results

Q4 Revenue and Margins improve YoY; Company Guides to Improved Profitability in 2023

Financial Summary

Q4 2022

Revenue of $1.94 billion, up 9.2 percent year-over-year or up 13.9 percent in constant currency.

GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74, up $4.71 year-over-year. Prior year Q4 GAAP EPS includes an after-tax non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $4.38 per share.

Adjusted EPS of $0.89, up $0.55 year-over-year.

Adjusted operating margin of 9.2 percent, up 440 basis points year-over-year.

Operating cash flow of $186 million, down $12 million year-over-year.

Free cash flow of $168 million, down $14 million year-over-year.

FY 2022

Revenue of $7.11 billion, up 1.0 percent year-over-year, or up 4.8 percent in constant currency.

GAAP loss per share of $2.15, up $0.41 year-over-year. Both the current year and prior year include after-tax non-cash goodwill impairment charges of $2.54 and $4.08 per share, respectively.

Adjusted EPS of $1.12, down $0.39 year-over-year.

Adjusted operating margin of 3.9 percent, down 140 basis points year-over-year.

Operating cash flow of $159 million, down $470 million year-over-year.

Free cash flow of $143 million, excluding a one-time product supply termination charge, down $418 million year-over-year.

NORWALK, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) today announced its 2022 fourth-quarter and full-year results and guidance for 2023.

“Resilient demand and improvements in supply chain conditions drove solid Q4 growth in revenue and profits,” said Steve Bandrowczak, chief executive officer at Xerox. “Our employees and partners worked hard to deliver the highest level of revenue since the start of the pandemic, and I am proud of the focus and dedication which led to these results. As macroeconomic uncertainty extends through this year, we will continue working alongside our clients to develop and deploy essential workplace solutions and services, positioning Xerox for long-term growth in profitability.”

Fourth-Quarter Key Financial Results (in millions, except per share data) Q4 2022 Q4 2021 B/(W) YOY % Change B/(W) YOY Revenue $1,941 $1,777 $164 9.2 % AC



13.9% CC1 Gross Margin 34.8% 32.9% 190 bps RD&E % 3.6% 4.2% 60 bps SAG % 22.1% 23.8% 170 bps Pre-Tax Income (Loss) $146 $(711) $857 NM Pre-Tax Income (Loss) Margin 7.5% (40.0)% NM Operating Income – Adjusted1 $178 $86 $92 107.0% Operating Income Margin – Adjusted1 9.2% 4.8% 440 bps GAAP Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share $0.74 $(3.97) $4.71 NM Diluted Earnings Per Share – Adjusted1 $0.89 $0.34 $0.55 161.8%

Full-Year Key Financial Results (in millions, except per share data) FY 2022 FY 2021 B/(W) YOY % Change B/(W) YOY Revenue $7,107 $7,038 $69 1.0 % AC



4.8% CC1 Gross Margin 32.6% 34.1% (150) bps RD&E % 4.3% 4.4% 10 bps SAG % 24.8% 24.4% (40) bps Pre-Tax Loss $(328) $(475) $147 30.9% Pre-Tax Loss Margin (4.6)% (6.7)% 210 bps Operating Income – Adjusted1 $275 $375 $(100) (26.7)% Operating Income Margin – Adjusted1 3.9% 5.3% (140) bps GAAP Diluted Loss per Share $(2.15) $(2.56) $0.41 16.0% Diluted Earnings Per Share – Adjusted1 $1.12 $1.51 $(0.39) (25.8)%

_____________________

(1) Refer to the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this release for a discussion of these non-GAAP measures, and their reconciliation to the reported GAAP measures.

Beginning in the first quarter of 2022, the Company made a change to its reportable segments from one reportable segment to two reportable segments – Print and Other, and Financing (FITTLE).

Fourth-Quarter Segment Results (in millions) Q4 2022 Q4 2021 B/(W) YOY % Change B/(W) YOY Revenue Print and Other $1,843 $1,659 $184 11.1% Financing (FITTLE) 151 167 (16) (9.6)% Intersegment Elimination1 (53) (49) (4) 8.2% Total Revenue $1,941 $1,777 $164 9.2% Profit Print and Other $183 $61 $122 NM Financing (FITTLE) (5) 25 (30) (120.0)% Total Profit $178 $86 $92 107.0%

Full-Year Segment Results (in millions) FY 2022 FY 2021 B/(W) YOY % Change B/(W) YOY Revenue Print and Other $6,667 $6,548 $119 1.8% Financing (FITTLE) 610 695 (85) (12.2)% Intersegment Elimination1 (170) (205) 35 (17.1)% Total Revenue $7,107 $7,038 $69 1.0% Profit Print and Other $238 $293 $(55) (18.8)% Financing (FITTLE) 37 82 (45) (54.9)% Total Profit $275 $375 $(100) (26.7)%

___________

(1) Reflects net revenue, primarily commissions and other payments, made by the Financing segment (FITTLE) to the Print and Other Segment for the lease of Xerox equipment placements.

2023 Guidance

Revenue growth: flat to down low-single-digits in constant currency

Adjusted Operating Margin: at least 4.7%

Free cash flow: at least $500 million

Free cash flow guidance includes the net benefit of a receivable funding agreement recently signed with an affiliate of HPS Investment Partners. This agreement covers sales of primarily U.S. direct lease receivables.

Non-GAAP Measures

This release refers to the following non-GAAP financial measures:

Adjusted EPS, which excludes the Goodwill impairment charge as well as Restructuring and related costs, net, Amortization of intangible assets, non-service retirement-related costs, and other discrete adjustments from GAAP EPS, as applicable.

Adjusted operating income and margin, which exclude the EPS adjustments noted above as well as the remainder of Other expenses, net from pre-tax income (loss) and margin.

Constant currency (CC) revenue change, which excludes the effects of currency translation.

Free cash flow, which is operating cash flow less capital expenditures.

Refer to the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this release for a discussion of these non-GAAP measures and their reconciliation to the reported GAAP measures.

Forward Looking Statements

This release and other written or oral statements made from time to time by management contain “forward looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “will”, “should”, “targeting”, “projecting”, “driving” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, our performance and/or our technology, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs, assumptions and expectations and are subject to a number of factors that may cause actual results to differ materially. Such factors include but are not limited to: the effects of pandemics, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, on our and our customers’ businesses and the duration and extent to which this will impact our future results of operations and overall financial performance; our ability to address our business challenges in order to reverse revenue declines, reduce costs and increase productivity so that we can invest in and grow our business; our ability to successfully develop new products, technologies and service offerings and to protect our intellectual property rights; reliance on third parties, including subcontractors, for manufacturing of products and provision of services and the shared service arrangements entered into by us as part of Project Own It; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; the severity and persistence of global supply chain disruptions and inflation; the risk that confidential and/or individually identifiable information of ours, our customers, clients and employees could be inadvertently disclosed or disclosed as a result of a breach of our security systems due to cyberattacks or other intentional acts or that cyberattacks could result in a shutdown of our systems; the risk that partners, subcontractors and software vendors will not perform in a timely, quality manner; actions of competitors and our ability to promptly and effectively react to changing technologies and customer expectations; our ability to obtain adequate pricing for our products and services and to maintain and improve cost efficiency of operations, including savings from restructuring and transformation actions; our ability to manage changes in the printing environment like the decline in the volume of printed pages and extension of equipment placements; changes in economic and political conditions, trade protection measures, licensing requirements and tax laws in the United States and in the foreign countries in which we do business; the risk that multi-year contracts with governmental entities could be terminated prior to the end of the contract term and that civil or criminal penalties and administrative sanctions could be imposed on us if we fail to comply with the terms of such contracts and applicable law; interest rates, cost of borrowing and access to credit markets; the imposition of new or incremental trade protection measures such as tariffs and import or export restrictions; funding requirements associated with our employee pension and retiree health benefit plans; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; the risk that our operations and products may not comply with applicable worldwide regulatory requirements, particularly environmental regulations and directives and anti-corruption laws; the outcome of litigation and regulatory proceedings to which we may be a party; and any impacts resulting from the restructuring of our relationship with Fujifilm Holdings Corporation. Additional risks that may affect Xerox’s operations and other factors are set forth in the “Risk Factors” section, the “Legal Proceedings” section, the “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” section and other sections of Xerox Holdings Corporation’s and Xerox Corporation’s combined 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K and combined Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as in Xerox Holdings Corporation’s and Xerox Corporation’s Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release or as of the date to which they refer, and Xerox assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as required by law.

XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, (in millions, except per-share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues Sales $ 851 $ 653 $ 2,800 $ 2,582 Services, maintenance and rentals 1,039 1,069 4,100 4,235 Financing 51 55 207 221 Total Revenues 1,941 1,777 7,107 7,038 Costs and Expenses Cost of sales 572 476 2,002 1,862 Cost of services, maintenance and rentals 664 691 2,679 2,662 Cost of financing 30 26 108 111 Research, development and engineering expenses 69 75 304 310 Selling, administrative and general expenses 428 423 1,760 1,718 Goodwill impairment — 781 412 781 Restructuring and related costs, net 24 (1 ) 65 38 Amortization of intangible assets 11 13 42 55 Other expenses, net (3 ) 4 63 (24 ) Total Costs and Expenses 1,795 2,488 7,435 7,513 Income (Loss) before Income Taxes & Equity Income(1) 146 (711 ) (328 ) (475 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 24 (36 ) (3 ) (17 ) Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates — 1 3 3 Net Income (Loss) 122 (674 ) (322 ) (455 ) Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1 1 — — Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Xerox Holdings $ 121 $ (675 ) $ (322 ) $ (455 ) Basic Earnings (Loss) per Share $ 0.76 $ (3.97 ) $ (2.15 ) $ (2.56 ) Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share $ 0.74 $ (3.97 ) $ (2.15 ) $ (2.56 )

___________________________

(1) Referred to as “Pre-tax income (loss)” throughout the remainder of this document.

XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, (in millions) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net Income (Loss) $ 122 $ (674 ) $ (322 ) $ (455 ) Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1 1 — — Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Xerox Holdings 121 (675 ) (322 ) (455 ) Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), Net Translation adjustments, net 259 (19 ) (377 ) (141 ) Unrealized gains (losses), net 17 (1 ) (2 ) (4 ) Changes in defined benefit plans, net (267 ) 367 (171 ) 489 Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), Net 9 347 (550 ) 344 Less: Other comprehensive loss, net attributable to noncontrolling interests (1 ) — (1 ) — Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), Net Attributable to Xerox Holdings 10 347 (549 ) 344 Comprehensive Income (Loss), Net 131 (327 ) (872 ) (111 ) Less: Comprehensive income (loss), net attributable to noncontrolling interests — 1 (1 ) — Comprehensive Income (Loss), Net Attributable to Xerox Holdings $ 131 $ (328 ) $ (871 ) $ (111 )

XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (in millions, except share data in thousands) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,045 $ 1,840 Accounts receivable (net of allowance of $52 and $58, respectively) 857 818 Billed portion of finance receivables (net of allowance of $4 and $4, respectively) 93 94 Finance receivables, net 1,061 1,042 Inventories 797 696 Other current assets 254 211 Total current assets 4,107 4,701 Finance receivables due after one year (net of allowance of $113 and $114, respectively) 1,948 1,934 Equipment on operating leases, net 235 253 Land, buildings and equipment, net 320 358 Intangible assets, net 208 211 Goodwill 2,820 3,287 Deferred tax assets 582 519 Other long-term assets 1,323 1,960 Total Assets $ 11,543 $ 13,223 Liabilities and Equity Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt $ 860 $ 650 Accounts payable 1,331 1,069 Accrued compensation and benefits costs 258 239 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 881 871 Total current liabilities 3,330 2,829 Long-term debt 2,866 3,596 Pension and other benefit liabilities 1,175 1,373 Post-retirement medical benefits 184 277 Other long-term liabilities 411 481 Total Liabilities 7,966 8,556 Noncontrolling Interests 10 10 Convertible Preferred Stock 214 214 Common stock 156 168 Additional paid-in capital 1,588 1,802 Treasury stock, at cost — (177 ) Retained earnings 5,136 5,631 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,537 ) (2,988 ) Xerox Holdings shareholders’ equity 3,343 4,436 Noncontrolling interests 10 7 Total Equity 3,353 4,443 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 11,543 $ 13,223 Shares of common stock issued 155,781 168,069 Treasury stock — (8,675 ) Shares of Common Stock Outstanding 155,781 159,394

XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, (in millions) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net Income (Loss) $ 122 $ (674 ) $ (322 ) $ (455 ) Adjustments required to reconcile Net income (loss) to Cash flows provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 65 78 270 327 Provisions 17 8 65 46 Net gain on sales of businesses and assets (39 ) — (56 ) (40 ) Stock-based compensation 12 10 75 54 Goodwill impairment — 781 412 781 Restructuring and asset impairment charges 18 (1 ) 62 27 Payments for restructurings (14 ) (11 ) (52 ) (72 ) Non-service retirement-related costs 6 (25 ) (12 ) (89 ) Contributions to retirement plans (18 ) (41 ) (124 ) (160 ) Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable and billed portion of finance receivables — 71 (48 ) 41 (Increase) decrease in inventories (7 ) 78 (143 ) 88 Increase in equipment on operating leases (38 ) (37 ) (112 ) (129 ) (Increase) decrease in finance receivables (131 ) (13 ) (141 ) 20 (Increase) decrease in other current and long-term assets (9 ) 4 27 68 Increase in accounts payable 80 44 278 118 Increase (decrease) in accrued compensation 5 (11 ) 34 9 Increase in other current and long-term liabilities 82 9 9 89 Net change in income tax assets and liabilities 27 (68 ) (54 ) (79 ) Net change in derivative assets and liabilities (12 ) 3 (22 ) 2 Other operating, net 20 (7 ) 13 (17 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 186 198 159 629 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Cost of additions to land, buildings, equipment and software (18 ) (16 ) (57 ) (68 ) Proceeds from sales of businesses and assets 38 5 87 44 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (15 ) (93 ) (53 ) Other investing, net (3 ) (5 ) (15 ) (8 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 17 (31 ) (78 ) (85 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Net payments on debt (24 ) (75 ) (529 ) (208 ) Dividends (43 ) (49 ) (174 ) (206 ) Payments to acquire treasury stock, including fees — (388 ) (113 ) (888 ) Other financing, net — (5 ) (6 ) (8 ) Net cash used in financing activities (67 ) (517 ) (822 ) (1,310 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 2 (3 ) (29 ) (16 ) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 138 (353 ) (770 ) (782 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 1,001 2,262 1,909 2,691 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at End of Period $ 1,139 $ 1,909 $ 1,139 $ 1,909

Fourth Quarter 2022 Overview

2022 was a challenging year as revenue and profitability was impacted by an uncertain and unpredictable macroeconomic environment, which included increasing inflation and higher interest rates, supply chain challenges, currency disruption and a war in Ukraine. Despite these challenges, fourth quarter 2022 revenue grew in actual and constant currency1 for the first time since the second quarter of 2021, due to strong demand for our products and services and improved product supply and mix.

Equipment sales revenue of $554 million in fourth quarter 2022 increased 44.3% in actual currency and 49.0% in constant currency1 as compared to the prior year. Equipment sales revenue growth was driven by better availability of product across all categories and regions, particularly for higher margin A3 devices in the Americas region. The sequential growth in equipment sales revenue mirrored the decline in equipment backlog2, revealing strong order activity amid an uncertain macroeconomic backdrop. Equipment sales revenue outpaced installations this quarter due to favorable product mix and the benefits of recent pricing actions. Installation growth was strongest for mid-range products and color A4 multifunction machines. Post-sale revenue declined 0.4% in actual currency and increased 4.2% in constant currency1. Growth in constant currency1 this quarter was driven by IT Services, which includes the acquisition of Powerland, and growth in supplies and paper. Contractual print services3 revenue growth accelerated modestly this quarter in constant currency, aided by recent pricing actions and the acquisition of Go Inspire.

Pre-tax income and adjusted1 operating income were both higher year-over-year, primarily due to increased equipment sales revenue, improved product and geography mix and lower logistics costs, partially offset by higher bad debt expense. We expect profitability to improve further in 2023 as we realize the benefits of price and cost actions taken in 2022, further improvements in product availability, lower logistics costs and additional operating efficiencies.

Total Revenue is expected to be flat to down low-single-digits in constant currency1 in 2023. In 2023 we expect adjusted1 operating income margin to be at least 4.7%, an 80 basis point increase over 2022 levels and we expect to generate at least $500 million of free cash flow1, which reflects the benefits of our Financing (FITTLE) segment’s receivable funding agreement.

Reportable Segment Change

During the first quarter of 2022, the Company made a change to its reportable segments from one reportable segment to two reportable segments – Print and Other, and Financing (FITTLE) to align with a change in how the Chief Operating Decision Maker (CODM), our Chief Executive Officer (CEO), allocates resources and assesses performance against the Company’s key growth strategies. As such, prior period reportable segment results and related disclosures have been conformed to reflect the Company’s current reportable segments.

__________________

(1) Refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section for an explanation of the non-GAAP financial measure. (2) Order backlog is measured as the value of unfulfilled sales orders, shipped and non-shipped, received from our customers waiting to be installed, including orders with future installation dates. It includes printing devices as well as IT hardware associated with our IT services offerings. Fourth quarter 2022 backlog of $246 million excludes sales orders from Russia and Powerland Computers, Ltd., which was acquired in the first quarter of 2022. Backlog in Q2-22 and prior was revised to conform to current reporting methodology. (3) Includes revenue from services, maintenance and rentals.

Financial Review Revenues Three Months Ended December 31, % of Total Revenue (in millions) 2022 2021 % Change CC % Change 2022 2021 Equipment sales $ 554 $ 384 44.3% 49.0% 29% 22% Post sale revenue 1,387 1,393 (0.4)% 4.2% 71% 78% Total Revenue $ 1,941 $ 1,777 9.2% 13.9% 100% 100% Reconciliation to Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss): Sales $ 851 $ 653 30.3% 34.7% Less: Supplies, paper and other sales (297 ) (269 ) 10.4% 14.2% Equipment Sales $ 554 $ 384 44.3% 49.0% Services, maintenance and rentals $ 1,039 $ 1,069 (2.8)% 1.9% Add: Supplies, paper and other sales 297 269 10.4% 14.2% Add: Financing 51 55 (7.3)% (1.4)% Post Sale Revenue $ 1,387 $ 1,393 (0.4)% 4.2% Segments Print and Other $ 1,843 $ 1,659 11.1% 95% 93% Financing (FITTLE) 151 167 (9.6)% 8% 10% Intersegment elimination (1) (53 ) (49 ) 8.2% (3)% (3)% Total Revenue(2) $ 1,941 $ 1,777 9.2% 100% 100% Go-to-Market Operations Americas $ 1,277 $ 1,096 16.5% 17.4% 66% 62% EMEA 619 636 (2.7)% 8.6% 32% 36% Other 45 45 —% —% 2% 2% Total Revenue(2) $ 1,941 $ 1,777 9.2% 13.9% 100% 100%

