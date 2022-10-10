Xerox Board of Directors Appoints Fred Beljaars as Executive Vice President and Chief Delivery and Supply Chain Officer

NORWALK, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) announced today it has appointed Fred Beljaars as Executive Vice President and Chief Delivery and Supply Chain Officer. Beljaars assumes the position following the departure of Mary McHugh earlier this month. In this newly expanded role, Beljaars is responsible for leading all delivery, manufacturing, supply chain, and procurement operations globally and will focus on continuing to transform these missions to become more client-centric and strategic drivers for Xerox’s success.

“Given ongoing inflationary pressures encumbering nearly every industry, we are focused on evolving our operations to directly improve customer outcomes,” said Steve Bandrowczak, chief executive officer at Xerox. “Fred’s experience and expertise will help us advance our delivery models to drive greater customer satisfaction and overall experience.”

Beljaars first joined Xerox in 2018 as Chief Supply Chain Officer and led the global supply chain, procurement, and real estate functions. In 2020, he was named Chief Shared Services, Order to Cash, Procurement, and Real Estate Officer and was instrumental in transitioning relationships that improved processes in many parts of the business.

“I am honored to return to Xerox and step into this new role. Working alongside our talented team, I am confident we can advance the efficiency of our operations and increase customer satisfaction by further aligning our processes with their specific needs,” said Beljaars.

