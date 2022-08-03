Home Business Wire Xerox Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Events
Business Wire

Xerox Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Events

di Business Wire

NORWALK, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) announced today that the company will participate in two upcoming investor events: a Non-Deal Roadshow hosted by Loop Capital on Friday, August 12, and Citi’s 2022 Global Technology Conference on Wednesday, September 7.

Non-Deal Roadshow hosted by Loop Capital

 

WHEN:

 

Friday, August 12, 2022

 

 

 

WHAT:

 

Non-Deal Roadshow hosted by Loop Capital

 

 

 

WHO:

 

Steve Bandrowczak, chief executive officer

 

 

Xavier Heiss, chief financial officer

 

 

David Beckel, vice president and head of investor relations

 

WHERE:

 

Xerox’s New York City office

 

 

 

 

 

Citi’s 2022 Global Technology Conference

 

 

 

WHEN:

 

Wednesday, September 7, 2022

 

 

 

WHAT:

 

Citi’s 2022 Global Technology Conference

 

 

 

WHO:

 

Steve Bandrowczak, chief executive officer

 

 

Xavier Heiss, chief financial officer

 

 

Louie Pastor, executive vice president, chief corporate development officer & chief legal officer

 

 

David Beckel, vice president and head of investor relations

 

 

 

WHERE:

 

New York Hilton Midtown, New York, NY

 

 

Link to live webcast and replay available at www.news.xerox.com/Investors.

About Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX)

For more than 100 years, Xerox has continually redefined the workplace experience. Harnessing our leadership position in office and production print technology, we’ve expanded into software and services to sustainably power today’s workforce. From the office to industrial environments, our differentiated business solutions and financial services are designed to make every day work better for clients — no matter where that work is being done. Today, Xerox scientists and engineers are continuing our legacy of innovation with disruptive technologies in digital transformation, augmented reality, robotic process automation, additive manufacturing, Industrial Internet of Things and cleantech. Learn more at xerox.com.

Note: To receive RSS news feeds, visit https://www.news.xerox.com.

For open commentary, industry perspectives and views, visit http://www.linkedin.com/company/xerox, http://twitter.com/xerox, http://www.facebook.com/XeroxCorp, https://www.instagram.com/xerox/, http://www.youtube.com/XeroxCorp.

Xerox® is a trademark of Xerox Corporation in the United States and/or other countries.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Justin Capella, Xerox, +1-203-258-6535, Justin.Capella@xerox.com

Investor Contact:
David Beckel, Xerox, +1-203-849-2318, David.Beckel@xerox.com

Articoli correlati

Terminus Named a Leader Among B2B Advertising Solutions

Business Wire Business Wire -
Independent research firm report states that Terminus “is ahead of the B2B curve in its vision to enable audience...
Continua a leggere

Dark Fiber Market Intelligence Report – Global Forecast to 2027 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Business Wire Business Wire -
DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Dark Fiber Market Intelligence Report - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The...
Continua a leggere

SHRM’s Johnny C. Taylor, Jr., Named a 2022 LinkedIn Top Voice in Company Culture

Business Wire Business Wire -
ALEXANDRIA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) President and Chief Executive Officer Johnny C. Taylor, Jr., SHRM-SCP, was...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Terminus Named a Leader Among B2B Advertising Solutions

Business Wire