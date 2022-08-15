XDR Momentum Grows as Industry Calls for Solution to Common Security Challenges

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Trellix, the cybersecurity company delivering the future of extended detection and response (XDR), today released findings from a survey of 376 IT and cybersecurity professionals across North America in conjunction with analyst firm, ESG. This survey examined the state of security operations (SecOps) amid a challenging landscape, with 81 percent confirming the cybersecurity skills shortage has impacted their operations.

Survey findings include:

Users want XDR to address common threat detection and response challenges. Current tools require specialized skills, struggle to detect and investigate advanced threats and aren’t effective at correlating alerts.

CISOs look to XDR, especially advanced threat detection, to improve security efficacy. They also want XDR to streamline SecOps and bolster staff productivity to alleviate staff shortages.

SecOps want XDR to prioritize alerts based on risk, improve detection of advanced threats, create greater efficiency in forensic investigations, reinforce security controls and prevent future attacks.

“SecOps teams need a better way to collect, process, analyze, and act upon massive amounts of data,” said Aparna Rayasam, Trellix’s chief product officer. “Trellix meets this need head on by pulling all the data into one holistic view so teams can work smarter and respond faster.”

Trellix XDR Integrations Update

Since launching as a company early this year, Trellix has continued integration of the McAfee Enterprise and FireEye product lines and made investments into Trellix XDR. To date, the company has:

Completed the Security Operations platform integration with Trellix Insights for more proactive intelligence to improve detection and response and preempt threats.

Streamlined XDR workflows and integrated user experiences across the Trellix portfolio.

Added Trellix Automated Response (TAR) to the cloud native SecOps platform, giving users flexibility for both on-prem and cloud-based playbooks.

native SecOps platform, giving users flexibility for both on-prem and cloud-based playbooks. Integrated Data Loss Prevention (DLP) policy and incident management into the Security Operations platform to enrich an analyst’s context and accelerate workflows.

Increased email intelligence to improve detection and response of advanced threats and campaigns.

Coming in September: Xpand LIVE

Learn more about XDR – save the date for Trellix’s in-person user conference, Xpand LIVE, September 27 – 29 in Las Vegas. Registration is now open.

Additional Resources

