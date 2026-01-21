XBOW Appoints WonLae Lee as General Manager, South Korea

Former Samsung Leader to Spearhead Company’s Asia-Pacific Expansion as Global Demand for Autonomous Offensive Security Accelerates

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--XBOW, the leading autonomous offensive security company, today announced the appointment of WonLae Lee as General Manager, South Korea. Beginning with South Korea, Mr. Lee will lead XBOW’s expansion across Asia-Pacific (APAC) as organizations accelerate adoption of autonomous offensive security in response to a surge in AI-enabled cyberattacks. XBOW plans to expand its APAC presence through customer deployments, partnerships, and hiring throughout 2026.

“We’re honored to welcome Mr. Lee to XBOW at a pivotal moment in our growth,” said Oege de Moor, CEO and Founder, XBOW. “His deep cybersecurity expertise and nuanced understanding of the South Korean market will help APAC organizations rapidly evolve their security strategies. I’m excited to see the immense impact he’ll make on our business in 2026 and beyond.”

Mr. Lee brings three decades of expertise in penetration testing, Red Team operations, vulnerability research, and incident response. Most recently, he served as Advanced Penetration Test Team Leader at Samsung SDS, where he led Red Team operations across Samsung affiliates, established standardized offensive security methodologies, and identified critical vulnerabilities across electronics, finance, cloud, and IoT systems. He also played a key role in recruiting and mentoring offensive security talent, while additionally advancing Samsung’s internal capabilities through research, training, and external security competitions.

“I’ve spent my career building teams and systems that think like attackers,” said WonLae Lee, General Manager, South Korea, XBOW. “XBOW’s autonomous offensive security platform represents a significant step forward for the industry. I look forward to advancing XBOW’s vision across the region.”

Earlier in his career, Mr. Lee worked across Red, Blue, and Purple Team functions, including system auditing and CERT responsibilities, where he responded to security incidents, performed root-cause analysis, and helped define enterprise-wide security policies and controls. His background provides a rare end-to-end perspective on both attack and defense, grounded in real-world operational experience.

Mr. Lee joins an experienced, growing XBOW leadership team that includes Dean Breda, General Counsel, and Jonaki Egenolf, Chief Marketing Officer. Mr. Lee, Breda and Egenolf recently joined XBOW veterans Niroshan Rajadurai, Chief Revenue Officer (former GTM leader for GitHub Advanced Security & GitHub Copilot), and Nico Waisman, Chief Security Officer (former CISO of Lyft).

Mr. Lee’s appointment comes as XBOW continues to build global momentum following reaching the top of the HackerOne global leaderboard in 2025. As enterprises face increasingly automated, AI-driven attacks, XBOW’s expansion into strategic international markets reflects growing global demand for offensive security that operates at the speed and scale of modern threats.

About XBOW

XBOW is the autonomous offensive security company redefining cyber defense for the AI era. Combining AI reasoning with offensive security workflows, the XBOW platform delivers expert-level security testing at machine speed. XBOW empowers security teams to transform from reactive to proactive defense at AI scale. For XBOW customers, autonomous offense is the best defense.

Media Contact

Cara Foley

press@xbow.com