Xactus Announces Integration with Dark Matter Technologies Empower® LOS

BROOMALL, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xactus, a leading verification innovator for the mortgage industry, today announced that several of its verification services are now available via Dark Matter Technologies Empower® loan origination software.





Lenders utilizing Dark Matter’s LOS can obtain access to Xactus’ Employment VerificationX, Social Security VerificationX and Credit ReportX. Flood ReportX, Tax TranscriptX and Undisclosed Debt VerificationX are on the Xactus roadmap.

“We are particularly excited about this integration because it provides lenders with unrivaled efficiency by helping them accelerate the loan process and create an exceptional consumer experience. It’s just another example of how Xactus is advancing the modern mortgage in this new lending era,” said Shelley Leonard, President of Xactus.

About Xactus

Xactus is the leading verification innovator for the mortgage industry. The company has over 6,500 clients ranging from the largest bank and non-bank mortgage originators to credit unions and mortgage brokers. Xactus collaborates closely with its clients to digitally integrate a 360° approach to verification across their workflows. As a result, lenders can easily access the technology necessary to meet consumer demands for a modern mortgage experience with industry-leading speed, reliability, and accuracy – while also closing more loans more quickly with greater profitability.

For more information, go to the company’s website xactus.com or follow the company’s LinkedIn page: https://www.linkedin.com/company/xactus-llc/.

