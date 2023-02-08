<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
X-META Streamlines Its Digital Onboarding Experience with Jumio

ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–X-Meta, a cryptocurrency exchange platform founded in 2021, announced today that it has entered into a partnership agreement with Jumio, a leading provider of identity verification solutions. The partnership will allow X-Meta to onboard more users safely and securely, reinforcing the platform’s commitment to providing a secure and reliable digital asset exchange.

Dave Lee, CEO of X-Meta Cryptocurrency Exchange, stated, “As a digital asset exchange available in the digital asset space, security and safety for our users are critical issues. We needed KYC software that we could trust. Partnering with Jumio supports our platform’s growth by allowing us to onboard many more users safely and securely. We are proud to work with the most accurate and comprehensive identity verification solution company on the market. Jumio helps you know, then trust, your customers online. With it, we can provide an end-to-end digital process for most of our customers, and the customer experience is the greatest win.”

“We are delighted to be working with X-Meta to help them confidently onboard new users remotely while meeting local KYC regulatory requirements,” said Frederic Ho, Jumio’s VP of APAC. “By using Jumio’s platform, X-Meta can provide a seamless and secure digital onboarding experience to customers.”

X-Meta’s partnership with Jumio is a significant step towards achieving its mission of providing a safe and trusted platform for its users to trade cryptocurrencies. The platform’s emphasis on security is a testament to its commitment to its customers’ digital assets and personal information.

