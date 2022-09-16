WTA-Advocates for Rural Broadband Elects IDI Billing Solutions Sales Director to Key Board Seat

IDI’s Volodymyr Chornodolsky joins WTA Board to advocate for affordable, advanced broadband and communications services for rural communities.

VICTOR, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#idibilling—IDI Billing Solutions, a global provider of cloud-based billing, automation and workflow solutions for Communications Service Providers, is thrilled to announce that Volodymyr Chornodolsky, IDI Billing Solutions Director of Sales, has been elected to the Board of Directors of WTA – Advocates for Rural Broadband.

WTA is a member-driven association providing education, advocacy, and other resources to strengthen the ability of its members to deliver affordable, advanced broadband and communications services to their communities in rural America. WTA represents more than 360 small, rural telecommunications carriers providing voice, broadband and video-related services in the United States.

“I am pleased to welcome Volodymyr Chornodolsky to the WTA’s Board of Directors,” said Derrick Owens, Senior Vice President of Government & Industry Affairs, WTA – Advocates for Rural Broadband. “Volodymyr’s unique perspective will help guide our association as it works to advance the needs of the small, rural broadband providers we represent.”

“I am honored to have been elected to the WTA Board of Directors. Over the last seven years, I have had the opportunity to spend time in many of the rural communities that WTA and its members fiercely advocate for in the quest to bridge the digital divide and bring broadband to all corners of this country,” said Volodymyr Chornodolsky, Director of Sales, IDI Billing Solutions. “Recent years have truly illuminated the need for connectivity for schools to function, businesses to thrive, lifesaving medical access granted and entertainment to help step away from the everyday issues. The members of WTA provide to their communities all of the above and more,” added Chornodolsky.

About WTA



WTA – Advocates for Rural Broadband represents more than 360 small, rural telecommunications carriers providing voice, broadband and video-related services in the United States. WTA’s members serve some of the most rural and hard-to-serve communities in the country and are on the forefront of bringing 21st Century telecommunications services to rural America. To learn more about WTA, visit www.w-t-a.org.

About IDI Billing Solutions



IDI Billing Solutions has been a leading provider of Billing, Automation and Workflow solutions for the communications industry since 1996. Servicing a diverse client base with an award-winning application, IDI’s comprehensive, highly secure, cloud-based solution enables providers with the ability to streamline operational efficiency, monetize services, automate operations and seamlessly scale as their business demands. To learn more about IDI, please visit idibilling.com or call 1-888-924-4110.

