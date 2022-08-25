WSI Announces Joint Development of Seismic While Drilling System

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aramco and Wireless Seismic, Inc (WSI), have started joint development of a next-generation real-time seismic while drilling system, DrillCAM™, that aims to significantly decrease drilling cycle times, improving operational safety and providing significant cost reductions.

The DrillCAM system will deliver a real-time stream of intelligence during the drilling process to monitor the health of the drilling equipment, the accuracy of the subsurface model and provide imaging ahead of the drill bit. This is made possible by WSI’s core seismic acquisition technology that can transmit large amounts of wireless data in complex physical environments.

“I am excited to be working with Aramco on the DrillCAM development project. The repurposing of WSI’s wireless linear mesh technology will allow us to quickly productize and commercialize the DrillCAM suite of applications and provide better, faster, safer and more cost-effective information during the drilling process,” said Jim Hollis, CEO of WSI.

Aramco and WSI have already proven the technology in field trials. The joint development will allow the companies to deploy DrillCAM as a commercial offering.

Wireless Seismic is revolutionizing onshore seismic data acquisition, by delivering the industry’s only fully scalable wireless seismic recording systems with real-time data transmission. Headquartered in Stafford, Texas, USA, the company’s recording systems enable contractors to efficiently tackle the most challenging seismic projects by delivering commercially compelling solutions for conventional surveys and passive monitoring projects.

