Home Business Wire WSI Announces Joint Development of Seismic While Drilling System
Business Wire

WSI Announces Joint Development of Seismic While Drilling System

di Business Wire

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aramco and Wireless Seismic, Inc (WSI), have started joint development of a next-generation real-time seismic while drilling system, DrillCAM™, that aims to significantly decrease drilling cycle times, improving operational safety and providing significant cost reductions.

The DrillCAM system will deliver a real-time stream of intelligence during the drilling process to monitor the health of the drilling equipment, the accuracy of the subsurface model and provide imaging ahead of the drill bit. This is made possible by WSI’s core seismic acquisition technology that can transmit large amounts of wireless data in complex physical environments.

“I am excited to be working with Aramco on the DrillCAM development project. The repurposing of WSI’s wireless linear mesh technology will allow us to quickly productize and commercialize the DrillCAM suite of applications and provide better, faster, safer and more cost-effective information during the drilling process,” said Jim Hollis, CEO of WSI.

Aramco and WSI have already proven the technology in field trials. The joint development will allow the companies to deploy DrillCAM as a commercial offering.

Wireless Seismic is revolutionizing onshore seismic data acquisition, by delivering the industry’s only fully scalable wireless seismic recording systems with real-time data transmission. Headquartered in Stafford, Texas, USA, the company’s recording systems enable contractors to efficiently tackle the most challenging seismic projects by delivering commercially compelling solutions for conventional surveys and passive monitoring projects.

Contacts

Wireless Seismic

Kevan Hanson

khanson@wirelessseismic.com
+1 832-729-5008

Articoli correlati

D.A. Davidson Advises Leading Sell-Side CRM Provider, Tier1 CRM, on Its Sale to SS&C Technologies

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--D.A. Davidson & Co. announced today that it has served as the exclusive strategic and financial advisor...
Continua a leggere

NICE Named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Contact Center as a Service For 8th Consecutive Year

Business Wire Business Wire -
NICE positioned furthest for Completeness of Vision HOBOKEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#NICE--NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that Gartner has recognized NICE as...
Continua a leggere

NICE Named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Contact Center as a Service For 8th Consecutive Year

Business Wire Business Wire -
NICE positioned furthest for Completeness of Vision HOBOKEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#NICE--NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that Gartner has recognized NICE as...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Riassunto: Il numero di token Visa supera quello delle carte Visa fisiche in circolazione

Business Wire