Wristcam Now Allows Apple Watches Without Cameras to Video Call With iPhones

On the heels of the new Apple Watch Ultra, Series 8, and SE models, Wristcam debuts powerful new capabilities, empowering everyone with Apple Watch to video call straight from the wrist.

At last week's Apple Park event, Apple announced Apple Watch's most significant upgrade since its 2015 debut. The all-new Apple Watch Ultra, Series 8, and SE, and the imminent release of watchOS 9 on September 12 will add fresh tailwinds to growing wearables adoption and the #1 selling Apple Watch.





​​Apple Watch Ultra x Wristcam

The Wristcam camera system for Apple Watch is compatible with all previous and newly announced models. Wristcam elevates the Apple Watch experience, adding the only major features it still lacks: high-definition photography, video capture, and video calling.

The Wristcam camera band was inspired by the most extreme activities and has already been put through the paces in the world’s biggest waves. This summer, WSL surf phenom Noah Beschen caught Wristcam footage riding monster waves in Tahiti.

“I was towing into a 60-foot Code Red swell and going for the biggest wave of my life,” said pro-surfer Beschen. “I don’t even remember turning on my Wristcam; it was recording, and I pretty much just forgot about it. I caught the wave and was completely present and locked in. It was incredible; I didn’t even think about the Wristcam recording. That’s something special to be able to look back on, and that’s shot on…an Apple Watch.”

Apple Watch Ultra’s 2X performance bumps on battery, speaker, mic, brightness, GPS, and water resistance make Wristcam’s go-anywhere, sci-fi-worthy camera experience that much better and more accessible.

Wristcam is available for order today, shipping immediately and in time for the first Apple Watch Series 8, Ultra, and SE deliveries later this month.

Introducing a New Technological Breakthrough: Video Calling for All Apple Watches

Wristcam has worked with Apple’s Developer Relations team to integrate the new CallKit and ShareKit APIs for WatchOS 9, and newly available VoIP frameworks with its own proprietary technology and communication protocols to bring video calling to all Apple Watch users. Now, with the Wristcam App, all WatchOS 9 users can video call on Apple Watch with iPhone and other Apple Watches. No camera band is required, although iPhone users only receive voice unless the Apple Watch on the other side is equipped with a Wristcam camera band. Wristcam’s video calling experience for all Apple Watches is expected to be available on the App Store alongside the public release of watchOS 9 today, September 12th, 2022.

“Our partnership with Apple has enabled the ultimate wearable experience – something straight out of science fiction – and now we are bringing a truly transformational capability to an estimated 150 million Apple Watch users across the globe,” said Wristcam Co-Founder and CEO, Ari Roisman.

Announcing the Upcoming Launch of Wristcam Protect

Later this Fall, Wristcam will release another transformational capability to provide personal safety and protection in stressful and dangerous situations. The new feature will leverage Wristcam’s video streaming technology to empower users to securely capture and rapidly connect with close contacts when they need it most. Protect will leverage Apple Watch complications and Siri Shortcuts to make camera capture and sharing more accessible than ever before.

About Wristcam

Wristcam powers computer vision for wearables and IoT devices, beginning with the first and only camera system for Apple Watch. In 2021, Wristcam was named as one of TIME’s 100 Best Inventions and Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas. Wristcam is certified by Apple as Made for Apple Watch, and is compatible with Apple Watch Series 4 and up. To learn more, visit wristcam.com.

