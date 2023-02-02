Wowza Named One of the U.S. Best Places to Work for Midsize Companies

This is Wowza’s Fourth Consecutive Year Being Recognized by Built In

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wowza, a Denver-based leader in live video and video on-demand (VOD) streaming technology for over 6,000 businesses worldwide, announced today that it has been honored for the first time as one of Built In’s Best Places to Work in the U.S. for midsize companies and, for the fourth consecutive year, as one of Colorado’s Best Places to Work overall.

Winners of the annual Built In Best Places to Work awards are determined based on a careful analysis of compensation and benefits, as well as criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI, and other people-first cultural offerings.

Wowza has become one of Denver’s hottest tech companies, having achieved more than 50% compounded cloud annual recurring revenue (ARR) growth over the past two years. During this period of expansive growth, Wowza has also embraced employee work-life balance while simultaneously promoting a dedicated and supportive company culture. The company offers a hybrid workplace with a pet friendly office and numerous social events in the amenity-rich Belmar district of Lakewood, Colorado.

“We are honored to be recognized among such a distinguished group of companies in the national award from Built In,” said co-founder and CEO David Stubenvoll. “Wowza orients our work and colleagues around our core values: bold, passionate, accountable, and customer obsessed, and we believe these values drive our culture and the benefits we offer. I’m proud that even as Wowza has grown into a midsize company, each person at Wowza can still play a real role in and benefit from our overall success. We work hard to foster a sense of community and give our people benefits and tools they can use to be successful in many aspects of their own lives too.”

For years, Wowza has been known by customers for its high-availability video platform and trusted for delivering live streaming video and video on demand (VOD) by developers and technology teams at discerning institutions across industries, including NASA, SONY, Facebook, Jewelry TV, University of Oregon, and thousands more globally.

The Best Places to Work award arrives for Wowza amid a period of rapid growth. Wowza recently announced the addition of several new senior executives with experience in building, scaling and commercializing deployable and cloud-based, developer-focused technologies. Wowza’s acceleration into SaaS video solutions during 2022 has included achieving SOC 2 compliance, acquiring Sweden-based Flowplayer and launching Wowza Video, its next generation all-in-one cloud-based developer platform for both live and on demand video streaming.

Today, Wowza offers more than 50 workplace benefits, programs, and perks ranging from competitive employee compensation including 401(k) contributions to company-paid HSA (healthcare spending account) contributions and education assistance, flexible work options, wellness programs, and paid sabbaticals. Wowza boasts generous parental leave—4 months of fully-paid leave for birth mothers—an unlimited vacation policy, and a paid four-week sabbatical plus cash bonus at each employee’s five-year anniversary.

“It’s my honor to congratulate this year’s Best Places to Work winners,” says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. “These exemplary companies understand their people are their most valuable asset, and they’ve stepped up to meet the modern professional’s new expectations, including the desire to work for companies that deliver purpose, growth and inclusion. These winners set the stage for a human-centered future of work, and we can’t wait to see that future unfold.”

To learn more about Wowza, visit wowza.com. To explore career opportunities at Wowza, visit wowza.com/careers.

ABOUT WOWZA

Wowza is the experienced and trusted partner for reliable, scalable video solutions. For more than 15 years, Wowza has powered 35,000+ video implementations globally across a range of end markets, including media, enterprise, government, aerospace, healthcare, and more. Wowza’s video on demand and live streaming solutions solve the most challenging aspects of video for its customers, ensuring reliable, secure experiences that businesses can trust from a SOC 2 compliant provider. According to a study by Vantage Market Research, the global live video streaming market is growing at nearly 25% and will reach more than $4b within the next several years. Clearhaven Partners (“Clearhaven”), a Boston-based software focused private equity investment firm, has supported Wowza in continued product and company investment since the firm’s initial investment in 2021. For more information on how Wowza can serve as the solution you start with and the partner you scale with, visit wowza.com.

ABOUT THE BUILT IN BEST PLACES TO WORK AWARD

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Millions of the industry’s most in-demand professionals rely on Built In’s platform each month to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers, and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In’s esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fifth year, honor companies across numerous categories with the best total rewards packages across the U.S. and in the following tech hubs: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington DC. Learn more at builtin.com.

Contacts

Press Contact

Lindsey Henn



PR for Wowza



lindsey@lindseyhennpr.com

+1 626.893.4228