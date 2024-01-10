Worldwide PC Shipments Declined 2.7% Year Over Year in the Fourth Quarter of 2023 but Visions of Growth Lie Ahead, According to IDC

NEEDHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Apple–Global shipments of traditional PCs marginally surpassed expectations in the fourth quarter of 2023 (4Q23) with nearly 67.1 million PCs shipped, down 2.7% from the prior year, according to preliminary results from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker. The silver lining in all of this is that the market contractions appear to have bottomed out and growth is expected in 2024.

Despite the improved results, 4Q23 was the eighth consecutive quarter of year-over-year shipment volume contraction. The holiday quarter shipments also marked the lowest fourth quarter volume since 4Q06, underscoring a market recovering slowly amidst weak demand and reliance on substantial promotions.

On an annual basis, the market has experienced unprecedented consecutive declines, marking a stark departure from historical trends tracked since 1995. In 2022, shipment volume plummeted 16.5% compared to the previous year, and preliminary results suggest an additional 13.9% contraction in 2023 compared to 2022. This downturn, unparalleled in the industry’s recorded history, reflects the aftermath of the significant surge in PC purchases driven by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Across the major technology categories, the PC market has arguably been the biggest roller coaster in terms of ups and downs over the past four years,” said Ryan Reith, group vice president with IDC’s Mobility and Consumer Device Trackers. “While the market was down again in 2023 in terms of shipments, there is a lot of positive momentum for PCs looking forward. While AI has clearly captured everyone’s attention, it shouldn’t be overlooked that 2024 is expected to be a strong year for commercial PC refresh, and the advancements around gaming PCs continues to drive market excitement.”

The top companies in the industry remain largely unchanged, and just like the overall market, they too are experiencing unusual quarterly growth swings. The brands that are positioned better within the commercial segment are likely to have more confidence heading into 2024, but technological advances should create opportunities for both commercial and consumer vendors.

Top 5 Companies, Worldwide Traditional PC Shipments, Market Share, and Year-Over-Year Growth, Q4 2023 (Preliminary results, shipments are in millions of units) Company 4Q23



Shipments 4Q23 Market



Share 4Q22



Shipments 4Q22 Market



Share 4Q23/4Q22



Growth 1. Lenovo 16.1 24.0% 15.5 22.5% 3.9% 2. HP Inc. 13.9 20.8% 13.2 19.2% 5.4% 3. Dell Technologies 9.9 14.8% 10.8 15.7% -8.2% 4. Apple 5.7 8.5% 7.0 10.1% -18.4% 5. Asus 4.2 6.3% 4.8 7.0% -11.9% Others 17.2 25.7% 17.7 25.6% -2.4% Total 67.1 100.0% 68.9 100.0% -2.7% Source: IDC Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker, January 10, 2024

Top 5 Companies, Worldwide Traditional PC Shipments, Market Share, and Year-Over-Year Growth, Calendar Year 2023 (Preliminary results, shipments are in millions of units) Company 2023



Shipments 2023 Market



Share 2022



Shipments 2022 Market



Share 2023/2022



Growth 1. Lenovo 59.0 22.7% 68.0 22.6% -13.2% 2. HP Inc. 52.9 20.4% 55.3 18.3% -4.3% 3. Dell Technologies 40.0 15.4% 49.8 16.5% -19.6% 4. Apple 21.7 8.4% 27.9 9.3% -22.4% 5. Asus 16.8 6.5% 20.5 6.8% -18.1% Others 69.1 26.6% 79.9 26.5% -13.6% Total 259.5 100.0% 301.5 100.0% -13.9% Source: IDC Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker, January 10, 2024

Notes:

Traditional PCs include Desktops, Notebooks, and Workstations and do not include Tablets or x86 Servers. Detachable Tablets and Slate Tablets are part of the Personal Computing Device Tracker but are not addressed in this press release.

Shipments include shipments to distribution channels or end users. OEM sales are counted under the company/brand under which they are sold.

IDC’s Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker gathers detailed market data in over 90 countries. The research includes historical and forecast trend analysis among other data.

For more information, or to subscribe to the research, please contact Jackie Kliem at 508-988-7984 or jkliem@idc.com.

About IDC Trackers



IDC Tracker products provide accurate and timely market size, company share, and forecasts for hundreds of technology markets from more than 100 countries around the globe. Using proprietary tools and research processes, IDC’s Trackers are updated on a semiannual, quarterly, and monthly basis. Tracker results are delivered to clients in user-friendly Excel deliverables and on-line query tools.

Click here to learn about IDC’s full suite of data products and how you can leverage them to grow your business.

About IDC



International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets. With more than 1,300 analysts worldwide, IDC offers global, regional, and local expertise on technology, IT benchmarking and sourcing, and industry opportunities and trends in over 110 countries. IDC’s analysis and insight helps IT professionals, business executives, and the investment community to make fact-based technology decisions and to achieve their key business objectives. Founded in 1964, IDC is a wholly owned subsidiary of International Data Group (IDG), the world’s leading tech media, data, and marketing services company. To learn more about IDC, please visit www.idc.com. Follow IDC on Twitter at @IDC and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the IDC Blog for industry news and insights.

All product and company names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Contacts

Jay Chou



jchou@idc.com

+1 650-350-6464

Bryan Ma



bma@idc.com

+65 6829-7733

Ryan Reith



rreith@idc.com

+1 508-935-4301

Michael Shirer



press@idc.com

+1 508-935-4200