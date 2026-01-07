World Wide Technology Unveils ARMOR: A Collaborative AI Security Framework with NVIDIA AI

The comprehensive ARMOR framework sets a new standard for secure, scalable, and responsible AI adoption across industries

ST. LOUIS, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--World Wide Technology (WWT), a global technology solutions provider, today announced its AI Readiness Model for Operational Resilience (ARMOR), a vendor-agnostic solution, delivered by WWT, leveraging a jointly developed framework with NVIDIA. Refined with real-world feedback from The Texas A&M University System, ARMOR is among the first vendor-agnostic, end-to-end AI security frameworks designed to empower organizations to accelerate AI adoption confidently while ensuring robust security, compliance, and operational resilience.

As AI rapidly transforms industries, leaders are confronted with an expanded attack surface and unprecedented regulatory complexity. ARMOR directly addresses these challenges, providing actionable, holistic guidance that embeds security across the full AI lifecycle from chip to deployment, whether cloud or on-premises. The framework is based on six domains, each addressing a critical aspect of security in the current hybrid and AI-centric landscape:

Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC): Ensures AI operations align with regulatory requirements, organizational policies, and ethical standards, managing risks across on-premises and cloud environments. Model Security: Protects AI models from threats such as poisoning, inversion threats, and theft, ensuring integrity and reliability throughout their lifecycle. Infrastructure Security: Secures the hardware and network foundation, including GPUs, DPUs, and cloud regions, to prevent unauthorized access or tampering. Secure AI Operations: Enables real-time monitoring and rapid response to threats, ensuring secure operation of AI platforms in interconnected systems. Secure Development Lifecycle (SDLC): Embeds security into the development of AI software and services, mitigating vulnerabilities like prompt injection from design to deployment. Data Protection: Safeguards datasets, whether stored in locally connected storage or in a cloud data lake , ensuring confidentiality, integrity, and regulatory compliance without stifling innovation.

“Security and innovation can’t sit on opposite sides of the table. True resilience demands foresight, integration, and a framework that evolves with the threat landscape. The path forward is clear; no AI without ARMOR. ARMOR helps leaders answer the tough questions before adversaries or auditors do,” said Chris Konrad, Vice President of Global Cyber at WWT.

ARMOR integrates with NVIDIA AI Enterprise for scalable enterprise AI operations, including NVIDIA NeMo Guardrails for safer, more reliable AI applications, and NVIDIA NIM microservices for secure, containerized AI deployment. These software integrations enable organizations to deploy trustworthy, resilient, and compliant AI solutions.

ARMOR also leverages NVIDIA BlueField and NVIDIA DOCA Argus to deliver purpose-built acceleration that brings speed and precision to AI security operations. With real-time situational awareness, AI-native threat detection, and pervasive, distributed policy enforcement, enterprises can deploy AI systems that remain both secure and high-performing.

“With AI factories scaling at an unprecedented pace, organizations need security that can keep up with the speed, complexity and sensitivity of modern AI pipelines,” said Arik Roztal, global head of AI Cybersecurity Business Development at NVIDIA. “WWT’s ARMOR, powered by NVIDIA AI, delivers the performance and protection organizations need to confidently deploy and secure AI at scale.”

ARMOR’s development has been shaped by critical feedback from early adopters such as Texas A&M University System, helping refine the strategic domain coverage and direction. Their involvement underscores ARMOR’s practical relevance and adaptability across academic and enterprise environments.

“ARMOR gives us a common language and structured approach for managing AI risk. It’s a practical solution for real-world AI security,” said Adam Mikeal, Chief Information Security Officer at Texas A&M University.

The framework's unique value lies in its comprehensive, vendor-neutral guidance—integrating governance, risk, compliance, model protection, infrastructure security, secure operations, and data protection into a single, actionable structure. ARMOR is deeply aligned with industry standards like the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s (NIST) AI Risk Management Framework. Additional partner perspectives are in development to align product offerings with ARMOR, amplifying the impact of this new framework.

“Organizations are in urgent need of a practical, recognized framework for securing AI deployments,” said Neil Anderson, VP and CTO of Cloud, Infrastructure, and AI Solutions at WWT. “What sets ARMOR apart is that it’s not just theoretical. It’s rooted in real-world applications, designed by experts, and refined through frontline engagements.”

ARMOR is now available to WWT clients and organizations seeking to accelerate AI adoption while ensuring comprehensive security and operational resilience. To learn more about the framework, visit the ARMOR home page.

About World Wide Technology

Founded in 1990, World Wide Technology (WWT) is a global technology solutions provider leading the AI and Digital Revolution. WWT combines the power of strategy, execution and partnership to accelerate digital transformational outcomes for organizations around the globe. Through its Advanced Technology Center, a collaborative ecosystem of the world's most advanced hardware and software solutions, WWT helps clients and partners conceptualize, test and validate innovative technology solutions for the best business outcomes and then deploys them at scale through its global warehousing, distribution and integration capabilities.

With over 12,000 employees across WWT and Softchoice and more than 60 locations around the world, WWT's culture, built on a set of core values and established leadership philosophies, has been recognized 14 years in a row by Fortune and Great Place to Work® for its unique blend of determination, innovation and creating a great place to work for all.

Connect with WWT: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | LinkedIn

About The Texas A&M University System

The Texas A&M University System is one of the largest and most impactful higher education systems in the country, with an annual budget of $8.1 billion. Its statewide network includes 12 universities, a comprehensive health science center, eight state agencies, Texas A&M–Fort Worth and the Texas A&M–RELLIS. The Texas A&M System serves approximately 175,000 students and reaches millions more through service, research and outreach programs each year. With nearly $1.6 billion in annual research expenditures, the A&M System fuels innovation, supports communities and drives Texas’ economy forward.

Media Contact:

Rebecca Morrison

rebecca.morrison@wwt.com