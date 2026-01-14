World Wide Technology Announces Partnership with Tour Professional Taylor Pendrith

Pendrith Becomes First Member of WWT Golf Ambassador Roster to Represent the Softchoice Brand

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--World Wide Technology (WWT), a global technology solutions provider leading the AI and Digital Revolution, and Softchoice, a WWT company, today announced a new partnership with PGA TOUR winner Taylor Pendrith.

WWT’s acquisition of Canadian based Softchoice in March of 2025 reflects a shared commitment to guiding a varied and expanding client base through their AI and digital transformation journeys.

The sponsorship of Pendrith will include the 34-year-old Canadian wearing the Softchoice logo on his apparel at all PGA TOUR events throughout the duration of his partnership. Pendrith, who will officially debut his new look this week at the season opening tournament the Sony Open in Hawaii, becomes the seventh WWT golf ambassador and the first to don the Softchoice brand.

"We are proud to have Taylor join the WWT Brand Ambassador Team,” said Matt Horner, EVP WWT. “Taylor brings a global presence that aligns perfectly with WWT and Softchoice, both on and off the course. His rising star in professional golf is matched by his winning personality and caring spirit. We are thrilled to welcome Taylor to our family and excited to see his career continue to flourish.”

“I am excited to join the World Wide Technology team of golf ambassadors and partner with such industry leading global solutions technology providers,” said Pendrith. “I have been impressed by WWT’s partnership with the PGA TOUR and last year, their acquisition of Canadian-based Softchoice. I believe we share the same values. I am confident they will play a major role in my career on and off the golf course, and I am extremely proud to represent the brand and bring value to their business."

The sponsorship builds on WWT’s existing involvement in the world of golf, with activations across numerous PGA TOUR events, highlighted by the World Wide Technology Championship at the Tiger Woods-designed El Cardonal Course at award-winning Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico. WWT is also title sponsor of the Advocates Professional Golf Association (APGA) Tour’s Player Development Program, in addition to their presenting sponsorship of the St. Andrews Links Collegiate. Other WWT Golf Ambassadors include PGA TOUR Champions star Billy Andrade; PGA TOUR standouts Ben Griffin, Austin Eckroat, and Keith Mitchell, along with and former World No. 1 and captain of the past two victorious European Ryder Cup teams, Luke Donald.

Pendrith turned professional in 2014, winning twice on the Canadian Tour in 2019 followed by a successful campaign on the Korn Ferry Tour, allowing him to earn his PGA TOUR card in 2022. Pendrith is making the most of his opportunity on golf’s biggest stage, recording 18 top 10 finishes since joining the TOUR, including his first career PGA TOUR victory at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2024. Last season Pendrith finished inside the top 10 four times, counting a T5 effort at the PGA Championship for his best finish in a major.

About World Wide Technology

Founded in 1990, World Wide Technology (WWT) is a global technology solutions provider leading the AI and Digital Revolution. WWT combines the power of strategy, execution and partnership to accelerate digital transformational outcomes for organizations around the globe. Through its Advanced Technology Center, a collaborative ecosystem of the world's most advanced hardware and software solutions, WWT helps clients and partners conceptualize, test and validate innovative technology solutions for the best business outcomes and then deploys them at scale through its global warehousing, distribution and integration capabilities.

With over 12,000 employees across WWT and Softchoice and more than 60 locations around the world, WWT's culture, built on a set of core values and established leadership philosophies, has been recognized 14 years in a row by Fortune and Great Place to Work® for its unique blend of determination, innovation and creating a great place to work for all.

Connect with WWT: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | LinkedIn

About Softchoice, a World Wide Technology co.

Softchoice, a World Wide Technology Company, is a software and cloud-focused IT solutions provider that equips people to be engaged, connected and creative at work, and organizations to be agile, innovative, and secure by delivering AI-powered cloud and digital workplace solutions. Through our mission, we unleash the potential in people and technology to unlock value for our customers as we guide them through their transformation journey with comprehensive end-to-end solutions. We have a highly engaged, high-performing team that is welcoming, inclusive, and diverse in thought and experience, and are certified as a Great Place to Work® in Canada and the United States. For the past 21 years, we have consistently been recognized by Great Place to Work® as a Best Workplace in Canada.

As part of World Wide Technology (WWT), a global technology solutions provider leading the AI and Digital Revolution, we have access to serve our customers through WWT’s resources. That includes its Advanced Technology Centre, a collaborative ecosystem of the world's most advanced hardware and software solutions, which helps customers and partners conceptualize, test and validate innovative technology solutions for the best business outcomes and then deploy them at scale through WWT’s global warehousing, distribution and integration capabilities.

About PGA TOUR

By showcasing golf’s greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide. The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada, Forme Tour and PGA TOUR Series-China. Members on the PGA TOUR represent the world’s best players, hailing from 29 countries and territories outside the United States (96 international members). Worldwide, PGA TOUR tournaments are broadcast to 216 countries and territories in 28 languages. Virtually all tournaments are organized as nonprofit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $3.2 billion. Fans can follow the PGA TOUR on PGATOUR.COM, the No. 1 site in golf, on the PGA TOUR app and on social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram (in English, Spanish and Korean), LinkedIn, Twitter, WeChat, Weibo, Toutiao, Douyin and LINE.

Press Contacts:

Word Wide Technology: Rebecca Morrison, rebecca.morrison@wwt.com

Softchoice: Lauren Crawford, Lauren.Crawford@softchoice.com