World Wide Technology Announces New COO Appointment

As COO, Pelch will lead the global warehousing, distribution and integration capabilities that WWT’s operations enable. WWT’s Global Supply Chain and Global Program Management organizations will report directly to him. WWT CFO Tom Strunk has held the combined leadership position of CFO and COO for the past several years, and he will continue as CFO while remaining engaged in WWT’s operations.

For the past year, Pelch has worked as a strategic advisor to WWT, focusing on potential acquisitions and enhanced services offerings. In addition to advancing WWT’s capabilities in these areas, Pelch has become a trusted partner of the executive leadership team and WWT board of directors.

“We are excited to have Pelch officially join WWT,” said Jim Kavanaugh, CEO of WWT. “He complements our high-performance culture, and we believe his impressive reputation for execution and achieving results makes him the perfect choice to lead operations, as we continue to drive scale and growth globally.”

Prior to joining WWT, Pelch worked for Emerson Electric for 34 years with vast general management, services, strategic planning, human resources, and operations experiences on a global scale. He served as Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President of Emerson, where he was responsible for the company’s global operations, procurement, supply chain and logistics strategies. In addition, he had oversight of human resources and talent management for Emerson. Past responsibilities included leading corporate planning and strategy and numerous vice president, general management, and P&L roles both in the US and abroad.

“I am thrilled to join the leadership team of a demonstrated growth company with an award-winning culture and a leading global supply chain business,” said Pelch. “I look forward to bringing my experience to this new role, as WWT continues to create more value for its customers, partners and employees in the complex technology and supply chain environment in which we operate.”

Pelch resides in St. Louis with his wife and has three grown daughters. He serves on the board of directors of Junior Achievement of Greater St. Louis. He also serves on the board of trustees of the Eisenhower Fellowships. He was the chairman of the board of Ronald McDonald House Charities of St. Louis and is currently leading their capital campaign. Pelch received a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Missouri and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of South Carolina.

About World Wide Technology

Founded in 1990, World Wide Technology (WWT), a global technology solutions provider with $17 billion in annual revenue, combines the power of strategy, execution and partnership to accelerate digital transformational outcomes for large public and private organizations around the world. Through its Advanced Technology Center, a collaborative ecosystem of the world’s most advanced hardware and software solutions, WWT helps customers and partners conceptualize, test and validate innovative technology solutions for the best business outcomes and then deploys them at scale through its global warehousing, distribution and integration capabilities.

With nearly 9,000 employees and more than 55 locations around the world, WWT’s culture, built on a set of core values and established leadership philosophies, has been recognized 11 years in a row by Fortune and Great Place to Work® for its unique blend of determination, innovation and leadership focus on diversity and inclusion. With this culture at its foundation, WWT bridges the gap between business and technology to make a new world happen for its customers, partners and communities.

