World Liberty Forum to Convene Global Leaders at Mar-a-Lago to Shape the Future of Finance and Technology

World Liberty Financial will host its flagship Forum in Palm Beach on February 18, 2026, with leaders from Goldman Sachs, CFTC, Franklin Templeton, and FIFA, among others.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#WLFIForum--World Liberty Financial (WLFI) today announced the launch of the World Liberty Forum, an invitation-only convening of global leaders shaping the future of finance, technology, and policy. Hosted by World Liberty Financial, the forum will take place on February 18, 2026, at Mar-a-Lago, one of the most historically significant private venues in the United States.

“The World Liberty Forum will bring together an unmatched concentration of decision-makers at a moment when the global economic order is being reshaped. As the United States approaches its 250th anniversary, this Forum is about defining what the next century of American innovation, leadership, and economic influence will look like,” said Donald Trump Jr., co-founder of WLFI.

The World Liberty Forum will convene senior leaders who collectively oversee trillions of dollars in capital, global media platforms, major sporting and entertainment institutions, and critical financial infrastructure. Speakers include David Solomon, Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs; Jenny Johnson, CEO of Franklin Templeton; Gerry Cardinale, Managing Partner of RedBird Capital and owner of AC Milan; Michael Selig, Chairman of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission; Behdad Eghbali, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Clearlake Capital Group; the Honorable Kelly Loeffler; Daniel S. Loeb, CEO and Founder of Third Point LLC; Philippe Laffont, Founder and CIO of Coatue Management; Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA; and WLFI co-founders Eric Trump and Donald Trump, Jr., among others.

Zach Witkoff, co-founder and CEO of WLFI, added, “World Liberty Financial was built to operate at the intersection of institutional finance and next-generation technology. Last year, we made history by unveiling USD1, our digital dollar stablecoin, and we plan to make more groundbreaking announcements at the World Liberty Forum. The future is now for World Liberty Financial, and the World Liberty Forum will serve as a new platform for our accelerated development.”

Designed for depth and candor, World Liberty Forum’s keynotes and fireside chats will center on the decisions that will shape the global economy for decades to come. Topics will include the rapid evolution of financial markets, the rise of digital assets, the proliferation of artificial intelligence, the management of complex geopolitical risk, and how public-private collaborations can reshape the global economy.

The forum is expected to host approximately 300 participants, including Fortune 500 executives, leading technologists, global investors, senior policymakers, and regulators whose decisions shape markets, institutions, and national economies.

Additional speakers and further details on the final agenda will be announced closer to the event date at https://x.com/worldlibertyfi. Prospective participants and credentialed media can apply to attend the World Liberty Forum at worldlibertyforum.com.

About World Liberty Financial

World Liberty Financial (WLFI) is a pioneering decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol and governance platform dedicated to empowering individuals through transparent, accessible, and secure financial solutions. Inspired by the vision of President Donald J. Trump, WLFI seeks to democratize access to DeFi by creating user-friendly tools that bring the benefits of decentralized finance to a broader audience. WLFI plans to be at the forefront of DeFi, offering an intuitive, robust platform that empowers users to participate actively in the financial future.

Media Contact:

David Wachsman

wlfi@wachsman.com