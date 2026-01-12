World Liberty Financial Launches First WebApp, World Liberty Markets, Expanding USD1 Utility Through Dolomite

Markets marks WLFI's second major product launch, with additional offerings anticipated as part of ambitious roadmap

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--World Liberty Financial today announced the launch of World Liberty Markets, a digital asset lending and borrowing protocol powered by Dolomite. World Liberty Markets provides access to opportunities for lending and borrowing functionality for USD1, WLFI's dollar-backed stablecoin, alongside support for additional collateral assets, including WLFI, ETH, cbBTC, USDC, and USDT.

World Liberty Markets marks an important new application for USD1. The fully-backed stablecoin recently eclipsed $3 billion in circulating supply and has seen rapidly growing trading volume across major exchanges. As of today, World Liberty Markets offers users access to opportunities to deploy USD1 and supply supported collateral to access borrowing through Dolomite's robust and trusted infrastructure.

"A year ago, we set out to build a stablecoin that could compete with the biggest names in crypto, and USD1 has exceeded every expectation," said Zak Folkman, Co-Founder and COO of World Liberty Financial. "Now we’re giving USD1 users access to even more ways to put their stablecoins to work. World Liberty Markets is a major step forward, and it's just the first of many products we're planning to roll out over the next 18 months.”

World Liberty Markets is now live as a web application on the World Liberty Financial website, with additional features, including a mobile app, coming soon. The USD1 Points Program has been fully embraced by World Liberty Markets, allowing users who supply USD1 to receive reward points, subject to eligibility and applicable terms.

World Liberty Financial is committed to creating and shepherding a growing set of products and services aimed at expanding the use of digital U.S. dollar stablecoins. The already announced WLFI roadmap includes an exploration of tokenized real-world assets, enhanced on- and off-ramping, and the ability to use USD1 through card-based solutions.

About World Liberty Financial

World Liberty Financial (WLFI) is a pioneering decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol and governance platform dedicated to empowering individuals through transparent, accessible, and secure financial solutions. Inspired by the vision of President Donald J. Trump, WLFI seeks to democratize access to DeFi by creating user-friendly tools that bring the benefits of decentralized finance to a broader audience. WLFI plans to be at the forefront of DeFi, offering an intuitive, robust platform that empowers users to participate actively in the financial future.

