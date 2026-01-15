World Economic Forum and Salesforce Empower Global Leaders With First-of-its-Kind Agentic Assistant for the 2026 Annual Meeting in Davos

The Forum activates its vast data stores through Agentforce 360, enabling a level of preparation and decision-making for its over 3,000 attendees previously unachievable by human processing alone

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the world’s #1 CRM, today announced the activation of the World Economic Forum’s institutional knowledge powered by Agentforce 360 to support over 3,000 of the world’s most influential leaders at the 2026 World Economic Forum Annual Meeting. The Forum has launched a new proactive, high-precision concierge app, “EVA,” built on the Agentforce 360 Platform, Salesforce’s agentic platform. EVA will empower attendees to move beyond traditional information access, with an AI agent that doesn’t just answer questions, but can reason, prioritize, and act on a leader’s behalf for the 2026 Annual Meeting.

Scheduled for January 19–23 in Davos, Switzerland, this year’s event is set to be the largest meeting in the organization's history. With over 450 high-impact sessions and thousands of specialized interactions, the gap between available insight and the speed and ability to take action can be wide. By reasoning within the context of more than a decade of the World Economic Forum’s trusted institutional data, EVA acts as a force multiplier for attendees. It moves beyond chatbots and traditional FAQs, serving as a unified interface to help leaders navigate the physical event space, manage personal agendas, and facilitate networking.

Using Agentforce 360, the new app brings together AI agents, data, and people on one trusted platform to help elevate every attendee’s experience. EVA reduces manual tasks by recommending high-impact sessions, scheduling bilaterals, and generating comprehensive briefing documents in seconds. This turns what once required extensive preparation into instant, actionable intelligence.

"As we power the largest Davos ever, we're excited for every attendee to experience what it means to have an AI agent working alongside them — and how Agentforce elevates what people and organizations can achieve,” said Marc Benioff, Chair and CEO of Salesforce. “EVA, powered by Agentforce 360, is far more than a chatbot. It’s an agentic concierge, grounded in trusted data, that helps leaders move faster, prepare better, and take action. This is the Agentic Enterprise coming to life."

“We are deploying AI agents to support our staff in the event preparation, and to augment the experience for our participants,” said Børge Brende, President and CEO of the World Economic Forum. “We aren’t just optimising agendas; we are unlocking the full depth of the World Economic Forum’s institutional knowledge and putting it directly into the hands of every single attendee.”

Precision Planning: The Agent-Powered Concierge

For the 56th Annual Meeting, members can now use EVA to:

Personalize Schedules: Recommend, book, reschedule, or cancel bilaterals and sessions on behalf of attendees.

Recommend, book, reschedule, or cancel bilaterals and sessions on behalf of attendees. Navigate the Campus: Provide turn-by-turn navigation by connecting to event maps and wayfinding features.

Provide turn-by-turn navigation by connecting to event maps and wayfinding features. Prepare for Bilaterals: Create briefs with background details from the full World Economic Forum database on upcoming bilaterals and sessions, empowering participants to be as prepared as possible as they move through their day with the right information, in an easily digestible format created by the agent.

The Agentic Enterprise in Action

To reason and take action, the Agentforce 360 Platform pulls from Data 360, Salesforce’s hyperscale data engine, Agentforce Marketing, and the World Economic Forum’s event-specific knowledge articles to provide instant, contextual support. Data 360 hosts more than 500 custom objects from Salesforce CRM, forming Agentforce’s centralized knowledge base for resolving FAQs autonomously.

The deployment, led by Salesforce’s forward deployed engineering team, is part of a broader infrastructure that powers the Annual Meeting and additional events the Forum hosts throughout the year:

Personalized Support: Agentforce Service powers customer support across web and mobile, including omnichannel assistance, advanced case management, and portals such as UpLink, the Forum's open innovation platform. Agentforce Marketing handles outreach and engagement by enabling personalized, multi-channel communications, event invitations, user journeys, and community engagement at scale.

Agentforce Service powers customer support across web and mobile, including omnichannel assistance, advanced case management, and portals such as UpLink, the Forum's platform. Agentforce Marketing handles outreach and engagement by enabling personalized, multi-channel communications, event invitations, user journeys, and community engagement at scale. Connecting Data: MuleSoft securely connects the Forum’s Salesforce CRM to their third-party finance, HR, travel, and operations systems.

MuleSoft securely connects the Forum’s Salesforce CRM to their third-party finance, HR, travel, and operations systems. Actionable Insights: Tableau transforms this data into actionable insights, tracking engagement, participation, and account activity across initiatives.

Looking ahead, the Forum plans to scale Agentforce 360 by simplifying membership registration and case management, solidifying its position as an Agentic Enterprise — one that delivers high-touch, personalized experiences at scale without increasing manual workload for staff or attendees.

About Salesforce

Salesforce helps organizations of any size become Agentic Enterprises — integrating humans, agents, apps, and data on a trusted, unified platform to unlock unprecedented growth and innovation. Visit www.salesforce.com for more information.

PR Contact:

pr@salesforce.com