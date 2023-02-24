<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Workiva Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
Workiva Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

AMES, Iowa–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK), the company powering transparent reporting for a better world, announced today its planned participation at two investor conferences. Workiva’s management team will present at the following:

  • JMP Securities Technology Conference: President & COO Julie Iskow will present on March 6, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. PT
  • Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference: Fireside Chat with President & COO Julie Iskow and CFO Jill Klindt on March 9, 2023, at 1:05p.m. PT

The events will be webcast live and a recording will be available for a limited time under the “News and Events” section on Workiva’s investor relations website (investor.workiva.com).

About Workiva

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) is on a mission to power transparent reporting for a better world. We build and deliver the world’s leading cloud platform for assured integrated reporting to meet stakeholder demands for action, transparency, and disclosure of financial and non-financial data. Workiva offers the only unified SaaS platform that brings customers’ financial reporting, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), and Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) together in a controlled, secure, audit-ready platform. Our platform simplifies the most complex reporting and disclosure challenges by streamlining processes, connecting data and teams, and ensuring consistency. Learn more at workiva.com.

Contacts

Investor Inquiries:
Mike Rost

investor@workiva.com
(515) 663-4493

Media Inquiries:
Darcie Brossart

press@workiva.com
(515) 663-4471

