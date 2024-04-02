Home Business Wire Workiva Inc. Sets Date for First Quarter 2024 Financial Release and Conference...
Workiva Inc. Sets Date for First Quarter 2024 Financial Release and Conference Call

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK), the world’s leading cloud platform for assured, integrated reporting, today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, following the close of the market on May 2, 2024. Workiva will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the financial results.


The conference call will begin at 5 p.m. Eastern Time (22:00 GMT) May 2, 2024. The event will be broadcast live and is accessible by visiting https://investor.workiva.com (click on the link under “Events & Presentations”). The event will be archived and available for replay shortly after the call.

The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 888-330-2469 (U.S. domestic) or 240-789-2740 (international). The conference ID is 8736384. Following the conference call, a replay will be available through May 9, 2024, at 800-770-2030 (U.S. domestic) or 647-362-9199 (international).

About Workiva

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) is on a mission to power transparent reporting for a better world. We build and deliver the world’s leading cloud platform for assured integrated reporting to meet stakeholder demands for action, transparency, and disclosure of financial and non-financial data. Workiva offers the only unified SaaS platform that brings customers’ financial reporting, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), and Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) together in a controlled, secure, audit-ready platform. Our platform simplifies the most complex reporting and disclosure challenges by streamlining processes, connecting data and teams, and ensuring consistency. Learn more at workiva.com.

Investor Relations

Mike Rost

investor@workiva.com

