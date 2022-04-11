Home Business Wire Workiva Inc. Sets Date for First Quarter 2022 Financial Release and Conference...
Business Wire

Workiva Inc. Sets Date for First Quarter 2022 Financial Release and Conference Call

di Business Wire

AMES, Iowa–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK), the company powering transparent reporting for a better world, announced today that it plans to release its first quarter financial results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, after the market closes, and will host an investor conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 888-330-2469 (U.S. domestic) or 240-789-2740 (international). The conference ID is 8736384. Additionally, a live webcast of the conference call will be available at https://investor.workiva.com.

Following the conference call, a replay will be available through May 10, 2022, at 800-770-2030 (U.S. domestic) or 647-362-9199 (international). The replay passcode is 8736384. An archived webcast of this conference call will also be available after the completion of the call at https://investor.workiva.com.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) is on a mission to power transparent reporting for a better world. We build and deliver the world’s leading regulatory, financial and ESG reporting solutions to meet stakeholder demands for action, transparency, and disclosure of financial and non-financial data. Our cloud-based platform simplifies the most complex reporting and disclosure challenges by streamlining processes, connecting data and teams, and ensuring consistency. Learn more at workiva.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact:
Mike Rost

Workiva Inc.

investor@workiva.com
(515) 663-4493

Media Contact:
Darcie Brossart

Workiva Inc.

press@workiva.com
(515) 663-4471

Articoli correlati

Cinemark Theatres Leverages Industry-Leading Technology and Studio Relationships to Provide Incomparable In-Theatre Experiences

Business Wire Business Wire -
Cinemark’s industry-leading technology and strong relationships bring audiences exceptional viewing experiences such as concerts, the ESPN College Football Playoff...
Continua a leggere

Limelight Networks to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on April 28th, 2022

Business Wire Business Wire -
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Limelight Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq:LLNW), a leading provider of content delivery services and AppOps at the edge, will...
Continua a leggere

CORRECTING and REPLACING Datto to be Acquired by Kaseya for $6.2 Billion, with Funding Led by Insight Partners

Business Wire Business Wire -
Datto stockholders to receive $35.50 per share in cash MIAMI & NORWALK, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--First paragraph, second sentence of release should...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Cinemark Theatres Leverages Industry-Leading Technology and Studio Relationships to Provide Incomparable In-Theatre Experiences

Business Wire