Workiva Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Increased Q2 2022 Subscription & Support Revenue by 24.3% over Q2 2021

Generated Total Q2 2022 Revenue of $131.5 Million, up 24.6% over Q2 2021

Achieved 28.4% YOY Growth of Customers with Annual Contract Value Over $150K

AMES, Iowa–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK), the company powering transparent reporting for a better world, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

“ Our second quarter subscription & support and total revenue exceeded market expectations and we once again beat the high end of our guidance in revenue and operating results,” said Marty Vanderploeg, Chief Executive Officer. “ We added 123 net new logos for the Workiva platform, saw a 28% YOY increase in the number of customers with contract values over $150k, and achieved our highest revenue retention rate of 97.9%.”

“ We believe that the demand for regulatory software is consistent and durable. For the back half of 2022, we are maintaining our investment in our platform, purpose-built solutions, and talent in order to accelerate our growth and capture more of our large and relatively unaddressed TAM. However, we intend to balance this investment with a more prudent approach to our second half outlook,” Vanderploeg added.

“ We have increased our focus on operating leverage and have slowed the hiring plans for parts of our core business for the remainder of 2022. The balance between growth and operating leverage should lead to future margin improvement and we believe it will return Workiva to a quarterly operating profit on a Non-GAAP basis in the latter half of 2023,” said Jill Klindt, Chief Financial Officer. “ It is still early days in Workiva’s growth story as we continue to capture more of the large and expanding business reporting market. We remain committed to strong, durable growth as we build Workiva into a billion dollar revenue company.”

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenue: Total revenue for the second quarter of 2022 reached $131.5 million, an increase of 24.6% from $105.6 million in the second quarter of 2021. Subscription and support revenue contributed $113.4 million, up 24.3% versus the second quarter of 2021. Professional services revenue was $18.2 million, an increase of 26.5% compared to the same quarter in the prior year.

Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit for the second quarter of 2022 was $99.3 million compared with $81.0 million in the same quarter of 2021. GAAP gross margin was 75.5% versus 76.7% in the second quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP gross profit for the second quarter of 2022 was $100.8 million, an increase of 22.9% compared with the prior year's second quarter, and non-GAAP gross margin was 76.6% compared to 77.7% in the second quarter of 2021.

Results from Operations: GAAP loss from operations for the second quarter of 2022 was $28.2 million compared with a loss of $5.7 million in the prior year's second quarter. Non-GAAP loss from operations was $8.3 million, compared with non-GAAP income from operations of $5.3 million in the second quarter of 2021.

GAAP Net Loss: GAAP net loss for the second quarter of 2022 was $28.9 million compared with a net loss of $9.5 million for the prior year's second quarter. GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share was $0.55 compared with a net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.19 in the second quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP Net Loss/Income: Non-GAAP net loss for the second quarter of 2022 was $9.0 million compared with net income of $3.8 million in the prior year's second quarter. Non-GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share was $0.17, compared with net income per basic and diluted share of $0.07 in the second quarter of 2021.

Liquidity: As of June 30, 2022, Workiva had cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaling $429.0 million, compared with $530.4 million as of December 31, 2021. Workiva had $345.0 million aggregate principal amount of 1.125% convertible senior notes due in 2026 and $15.8 million of finance lease obligations outstanding as of June 30, 2022.

Key Metrics and Recent Business Highlights

Customers: Workiva had 5,381 customers as of June 30, 2022, including approximately 850 ParsePort ESEF customers, a net increase of 1,432 customers from June 30, 2021.

Revenue Retention Rate: As of June 30, 2022, Workiva's revenue retention rate (excluding add-on revenue) was 97.9%, and the revenue retention rate including add-on revenue was 108.0%. Add-on revenue includes changes in both solutions and pricing for existing customers.

Large Contracts: As of June 30, 2022, Workiva had 1,186 customers with an annual contract value ("ACV") of more than $100,000, up 25% from 952 customers at June 30, 2021. Workiva had 642 customers with an ACV of more than $150,000, up 28% from 500 customers in the second quarter of 2021. Workiva had 194 customers with an ACV of more than $300,000, up 22% from 159 customers in the second quarter of 2021.

On April 1, 2022, Workiva acquired all of the issued and outstanding equity interests in Denmark-based ParsePort ApS ("ParsePort"), a leading solution provider for the European Single Electronic Format ("ESEF") financial reporting mandate, which complements Workiva's cloud platform.

Financial Outlook

As of August 9, 2022, Workiva is providing updated guidance as follows:

Third Quarter 2022 Guidance:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $132.0 million to $133.0 million.

GAAP loss from operations is expected to be in the range of $33.5 million to $32.5 million.

Non-GAAP loss from operations is expected to be in the range of $13.0 million to $12.0 million.

GAAP net loss per basic share is expected to be in the range of $0.66 to $0.64.

Non-GAAP net loss per basic share is expected to be in the range of $0.27 to $0.25.

Net loss per basic share is based on 53.1 million weighted-average shares outstanding.

Full Year 2022 Guidance:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $534.0 million to $536.0 million.

GAAP loss from operations is expected to be in the range of $103.5 million to $101.5 million.

Non-GAAP loss from operations is expected to be in the range of $27.0 million to $25.0 million.

GAAP net loss per basic share is expected to be in the range of $2.02 to $1.98.

Non-GAAP net loss per basic share is expected to be in the range of $0.57 to $0.53.

Net loss per basic share is based on 53.0 million weighted-average shares outstanding.

Quarterly Conference Call

Workiva will host a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. ET to review the Company’s financial results for the second quarter 2022, in addition to discussing the Company’s outlook for the third quarter and full year 2022. To access this call, dial 888-330-2469 (U.S. domestic) or 240-789-2740 (international). The conference ID is 8736384. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible in the “Investor Relations” section of Workiva’s website at www.workiva.com. A replay of this conference call can also be accessed through August 16, 2022, at 800-770-2030 (U.S. domestic) or 647-362-9199 (international). The replay pass code is 8736384. An archived webcast of this conference call will also be available an hour after the completion of the call in the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at www.workiva.com.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) is on a mission to power transparent reporting for a better world. We build and deliver the world’s leading regulatory, financial, and ESG reporting solutions to meet stakeholder demands for action, transparency, and disclosure of financial and non-financial data. Our cloud-based platform simplifies the most complex reporting and disclosure challenges by streamlining processes, connecting data and teams, and ensuring consistency. Learn more at workiva.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The non-GAAP adjustments referenced herein relate to the exclusion of stock-based compensation and amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP historical financial measures has been provided in Table I at the end of this press release. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP guidance has been provided in Table II at the end of this press release.

Workiva believes that the use of non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share is helpful to its investors. These measures, which are referred to as non-GAAP financial measures, are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP. Non-GAAP gross profit is calculated by excluding stock-based compensation expense attributable to cost of revenues from gross profit. Non-GAAP gross margin is the ratio calculated by dividing non-GAAP gross profit by revenues. Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations is calculated by excluding stock-based compensation expense and amortization expense for acquisition-related intangible assets from loss from operations. Non-GAAP net income (loss) is calculated by excluding stock-based compensation expense, net of tax, and amortization expense for acquisition-related intangible assets. Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income (loss) by the weighted- average shares outstanding as presented in the calculation of GAAP net loss per share. Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of equity instruments that can impact a company’s non-cash expenses, Workiva believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation expense allows for more meaningful comparisons between its operating results from period to period. For business combinations, we generally allocate a portion of the purchase price to intangible assets. The amount of the allocation is based on estimates and assumptions made by management and is subject to amortization. The amount of purchase price allocated to intangible assets and the term of its related amortization can vary significantly and are unique to each acquisition and thus we do not believe it is reflective of ongoing operations. Workiva’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures as tools for financial and operational decision making and for evaluating Workiva’s own operating results over different periods of time.

Non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in Workiva’s industry, as other companies in the industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on Workiva’s reported financial results. Further, stock-based compensation expense has been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant recurring expense in Workiva’s business and an important part of the compensation provided to its employees. The presentation of non-GAAP financial information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors should review the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included below, and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate Workiva’s business.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are subject to the safe harbor created thereby. These statements relate to future events or the Company’s future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the Company or its industry to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. In particular, statements about the Company’s expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, future events or future performance contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “outlook,” “guidance” or the negative of those terms or other comparable terminology.

Please see the Company’s documents filed or to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s annual reports filed on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and any amendments thereto for a discussion of certain important risk factors that relate to forward-looking statements contained in this report. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. These and other important factors may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

WORKIVA INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (unaudited) Revenue Subscription and support $ 113,353 $ 91,205 $ 220,473 $ 176,141 Professional services 18,196 14,382 40,750 33,668 Total revenue 131,549 105,587 261,223 209,809 Cost of revenue Subscription and support (1) 18,915 14,098 37,448 27,300 Professional services (1) 13,322 10,493 25,662 20,967 Total cost of revenue 32,237 24,591 63,110 48,267 Gross profit 99,312 80,996 198,113 161,542 Operating expenses Research and development (1) 39,177 27,830 75,061 54,464 Sales and marketing (1) 64,219 41,525 120,319 82,560 General and administrative (1) 24,108 17,384 48,102 34,405 Total operating expenses 127,504 86,739 243,482 171,429 Loss from operations (28,192 ) (5,743 ) (45,369 ) (9,887 ) Interest income 605 255 885 615 Interest expense (1,512 ) (3,502 ) (3,030 ) (6,987 ) Other income (expense), net 668 (156 ) 503 (540 ) Loss before provision for income taxes (28,431 ) (9,146 ) (47,011 ) (16,799 ) Provision for income taxes 430 368 343 39 Net loss $ (28,861 ) $ (9,514 ) $ (47,354 ) $ (16,838 ) Net loss per common share: Basic and diluted $ (0.55 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.90 ) $ (0.33 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic and diluted 52,850,470 51,065,867 52,724,051 50,657,264 (1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows: Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (unaudited) Cost of revenue Subscription and support $ 912 $ 597 $ 1,702 $ 1,093 Professional services 593 409 1,045 776 Operating expenses Research and development 3,148 2,417 5,873 4,848 Sales and marketing 5,646 2,837 9,731 6,386 General and administrative 8,148 4,792 15,405 9,572

WORKIVA INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 226,253 $ 300,386 Marketable securities 202,712 230,060 Accounts receivable, net 75,607 76,848 Deferred costs 29,992 31,152 Other receivables 2,949 3,538 Prepaid expenses and other 17,776 15,108 Total current assets 555,289 657,092 Property and equipment, net 27,331 28,821 Operating lease right-of-use assets 15,049 17,760 Deferred costs, non-current 34,826 33,091 Goodwill 109,040 34,556 Intangible assets, net 30,162 10,434 Other assets 5,061 5,005 Total assets $ 776,758 $ 786,759 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 5,797 $ 4,114 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 85,863 84,126 Deferred revenue 272,731 258,023 Convertible senior notes, current — 298,661 Finance lease obligations 936 1,575 Total current liabilities 365,327 646,499 Convertible senior notes, non-current 339,608 — Deferred revenue, non-current 34,063 34,181 Other long-term liabilities 1,380 1,605 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 13,688 16,408 Finance lease obligations, non-current 14,838 15,087 Total liabilities 768,904 713,780 Stockholders’ equity Common stock 52 51 Additional paid-in-capital 498,115 525,646 Accumulated deficit (481,523 ) (452,430 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (8,790 ) (288 ) Total stockholders’ equity 7,854 72,979 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 776,758 $ 786,759

WORKIVA INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (28,861 ) $ (9,514 ) $ (47,354 ) $ (16,838 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,725 1,097 4,684 2,151 Stock-based compensation expense 18,447 11,052 33,756 22,675 Provision for (recovery of) doubtful accounts 20 17 (9 ) (101 ) Amortization of premiums and discounts on marketable securities, net 453 763 1,113 1,388 Amortization of issuance costs and debt discount 324 2,284 648 4,550 Deferred income tax 63 362 (148 ) 16 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (4,844 ) (12,106 ) 1,737 3,159 Deferred costs (2,734 ) (9,018 ) (1,290 ) (10,077 ) Operating lease right-of-use asset 1,307 977 2,608 1,921 Other receivables 385 585 565 424 Prepaid expenses (1,591 ) 722 (2,723 ) (3,025 ) Other assets 12 (110 ) 35 (683 ) Accounts payable (2,300 ) (1,172 ) 2,064 736 Deferred revenue 13,192 11,900 13,798 12,079 Operating lease liability (1,302 ) (1,202 ) (2,644 ) (2,278 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 13,388 16,123 907 8,166 Net cash provided by operating activities 8,684 12,760 7,747 24,263 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (671 ) (811 ) (1,203 ) (1,660 ) Purchase of marketable securities (23,798 ) (51,217 ) (57,946 ) (94,872 ) Sale of marketable securities — 250 14,981 250 Maturities of marketable securities 40,536 30,206 66,786 70,792 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (99,186 ) — (99,186 ) — Purchase of intangible assets (6 ) (52 ) (46 ) (123 ) Other investments — (750 ) — (750 ) Net cash used in investing activities (83,125 ) (22,374 ) (76,614 ) (26,363 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from option exercises 1,145 1,480 1,970 5,618 Taxes paid related to net share settlements of stock-based compensation awards (1,344 ) (731 ) (9,914 ) (7,877 ) Proceeds from shares issued in connection with employee stock purchase plan — — 5,218 4,237 Principal payments on finance lease obligations (446 ) (424 ) (888 ) (841 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (645 ) 325 (3,614 ) 1,137 Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash (1,737 ) 310 (1,652 ) 326 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (76,823 ) (8,979 ) (74,133 ) (637 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 303,076 331,173 300,386 322,831 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 226,253 $ 322,194 $ 226,253 $ 322,194

TABLE I WORKIVA INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP INFORMATION (in thousands, except share and per share) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Gross profit, subscription and support $ 94,438 $ 77,107 $ 183,025 $ 148,841 Add back: Stock-based compensation 912 597 1,702 1,093 Gross profit, subscription and support, non-GAAP $ 95,350 $ 77,704 $ 184,727 $ 149,934 As a percentage of subscription and support revenue, non-GAAP 84.1 % 85.2 % 83.8 % 85.1 % Gross profit, professional services $ 4,874 $ 3,889 $ 15,088 $ 12,701 Add back: Stock-based compensation 593 409 1,045 776 Gross profit, professional services, non-GAAP $ 5,467 $ 4,298 $ 16,133 $ 13,477 As a percentage of professional services revenue, non-GAAP 30.0 % 29.9 % 39.6 % 40.0 % Gross profit $ 99,312 $ 80,996 $ 198,113 $ 161,542 Add back: Stock-based compensation 1,505 1,006 2,747 1,869 Gross profit, non-GAAP $ 100,817 $ 82,002 $ 200,860 $ 163,411 As percentage of revenue, non-GAAP 76.6 % 77.7 % 76.9 % 77.9 % Cost of revenue, subscription and support $ 18,915 $ 14,098 $ 37,448 $ 27,300 Less: Stock-based compensation 912 597 1,702 1,093 Cost of revenue, subscription and support, non-GAAP $ 18,003 $ 13,501 $ 35,746 $ 26,207 As percentage of revenue, non-GAAP 13.7 % 12.8 % 13.7 % 12.5 % Cost of revenue, professional services $ 13,322 $ 10,493 $ 25,662 $ 20,967 Less: Stock-based compensation 593 409 1,045 776 Cost of revenue, professional services, non-GAAP $ 12,729 $ 10,084 $ 24,617 $ 20,191 As percentage of revenue, non-GAAP 9.7 % 9.6 % 9.4 % 9.6 % Research and development $ 39,177 $ 27,830 $ 75,061 $ 54,464 Less: Stock-based compensation 3,148 2,417 5,873 4,848 Less: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 869 — 1,364 — Research and development, non-GAAP $ 35,160 $ 25,413 $ 67,824 $ 49,616 As percentage of revenue, non-GAAP 26.7 % 24.1 % 26.0 % 23.6 % Sales and marketing $ 64,219 $ 41,525 $ 120,319 $ 82,560 Less: Stock-based compensation 5,646 2,837 9,731 6,386 Less: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 586 — 786 — Sales and marketing, non-GAAP $ 57,987 $ 38,688 $ 109,802 $ 76,174 As percentage of revenue, non-GAAP 44.1 % 36.6 % 42.0 % 36.3 % General and administrative $ 24,108 $ 17,384 $ 48,102 $ 34,405 Less: Stock-based compensation 8,148 4,792 15,405 9,572 General and administrative, non-GAAP $ 15,960 $ 12,592 $ 32,697 $ 24,833 As percentage of revenue, non-GAAP 12.1 % 11.9 % 12.5 % 11.8 % Loss from operations $ (28,192 ) $ (5,743 ) $ (45,369 ) $ (9,887 ) Add back: Stock-based compensation 18,447 11,052 33,756 22,675 Add back: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 1,455 — 2,150 — (Loss) income from operations, non-GAAP $ (8,290 ) $ 5,309 $ (9,463 ) $ 12,788 As percentage of revenue, non-GAAP (6.3 )% 5.0 % (3.6 )% 6.1 % Net loss $ (28,861 ) $ (9,514 ) $ (47,354 ) $ (16,838 ) Add back: Stock-based compensation 18,447 11,052 33,756 22,675 Add back: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 1,455 — 2,150 — Add back: Non-cash interest expense related to convertible senior notes — 2,284 — 4,550 Net (loss) income, non-GAAP $ (8,959 ) $ 3,822 $ (11,448 ) $ 10,387 As percentage of revenue, non-GAAP (6.8 )% 3.6 % (4.4 )% 5.0 % Net loss per basic and diluted share: $ (0.55 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.90 ) $ (0.33 ) Add back: Stock-based compensation 0.35 0.22 0.64 0.45 Add back: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 0.03 — 0.04 — Add back: Non-cash interest expense related to convertible senior notes — 0.04 — 0.09 Net (loss) income per basic share, non-GAAP $ (0.17 ) $ 0.07 $ (0.22 ) $ 0.21 Net (loss) income per diluted share, non-GAAP $ (0.17 ) $ 0.07 $ (0.22 ) $ 0.19 Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic, non-GAAP 52,850,470 51,065,867 52,724,051 50,657,264 Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted, non-GAAP 52,850,470 55,064,895 52,724,051 55,081,027

