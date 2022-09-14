Workiva Announces 2022 Partner and Customer of the Year Award Winners

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK), the company powering transparent reporting for a better world, today announced the winners of the 2022 Workiva Partner and Customer of the Year Awards. This year’s annual awards recognize Workiva’s partners and customers across a diverse set of categories from small to medium businesses to the largest enterprises across all industries. Award winners from around the world were recognized during the 2022 Workiva Amplify Conference.





“We are proud to work alongside our over 200 partners and support customers around the globe as they innovate their businesses and accelerate their finance and digital transformation projects,” said Julie Iskow, president & COO of Workiva. “Our partners play a critical role in helping our customers extend the value of our platform and achieve their business outcomes – from enabling seamless collaboration and deep integration into existing workstreams, to simplifying regulatory, financial and ESG reporting, to driving business transformation and delivering innovation and customer outcomes. We enjoy coming together each year to celebrate our community of partners and the work we’ve achieved together.”

2022 Partner of the Year Award Winners

Global Partner of the Year – Deloitte

Global Technology Partner of the Year – FloQast

Partner Innovation Award – PwC US

Americas Advisory Partner of the Year – Clearview Group

Americas Emerging Partner of the Year – RSM

Americas Managed Service Partner of the Year – KPMG US

EMEA Partner of the Year – Deloitte

EMEA Advisory Partner of the Year – Deloitte Spain

EMEA Emerging Partner of the Year – FORVIS

EMEA Managed Service Partner of the Year – PwC UK

APAC Partner of the Year – Deloitte Australia

APAC Emerging Partner of the Year – Satori FP&A

Click here to learn more about the 2022 Workiva Partner of the Year Award Winners.

“Organizations face more pressure than ever before to modernize, innovate, and provide more transparency to their stakeholders,” Iskow added. “Congratulations to this year’s winners who have combined their ingenuity with Workiva’s purpose-built solutions, and utilized technology in new ways to address their specific and emerging needs that are reshaping their enterprises, industries, and, increasingly, our world.”

2022 Customer of the Year Award Winners

Collaboration of the Year – General Electric

Rookie of the Year – 8×8

Efficiency of the Year – USAA (privately owned)

Platform Customer of the Year – Regions Bank

Transformation of the Year – KeyBank

Mentorship of the Year – AbbVie

of the Year – AbbVie Excellence at Scale Award – Wendy’s

Above and Beyond Award – Fleetcor

Innovator of the Year – Aflac

Data Visionary of the Year – TD Bank

Leader of the Year – Alcon

Community Hero of the Year – Quest Software (privately owned)

Click here to learn more about the 2022 Workiva Customer of the Year Award Winners.

About Workiva Amplify 2022

Workiva is dedicated to simplifying your most complex work. Our Amplify event is an annual conference that brings thousands of passionate finance, accounting, compliance and ESG professionals together each year to rally around a better way of working, share best practices, gain insights, and get inspired. In addition to career-building training and professional development, attendees can enjoy an exclusive first look at the latest technologies, meet thought leaders and subject matter experts, and earn a few CPE credits along the way.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) is on a mission to power transparent reporting for a better world. We build and deliver the world’s leading regulatory, financial, and ESG reporting solutions to meet stakeholder demands for action, transparency, and disclosure of financial and non-financial data. Our cloud-based platform simplifies the most complex reporting and disclosure challenges by streamlining processes, connecting data and teams, and ensuring consistency. Learn more at workiva.com.

