Workato® Named to Citizens JMP’s Hot 100 Best Privately Held Software Companies List

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Workato®, the leading AI-powered Enterprise Orchestration platform, announced today that it has been named one of the “Hot 100” best privately held software companies by Citizens JMP, a full-service investment bank. In its 12th edition, the “Hot 100” report highlights the best privately held software companies as determined by the Software Equity Research team at Citizens JMP.





Workato, a 6-time Leader and the top Visionary in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for iPaaS, enables enterprises to transform their business operations by orchestrating business processes end-to-end and operationalizing AI across the entire organization. The company’s low-code/no-code platform is designed to make it easy for IT and business teams to integrate their applications, data, and experiences while maintaining the security and governance IT requires.

“We’re thrilled to be named to this year’s Citizens JMP Hot 100, alongside incredible high-growth software companies,” said Vijay Tella, co-founder and CEO of Workato. “At Workato, we constantly strive to democratize technology, allowing anyone across organizations to harness the power of AI and Automation. We’re excited to see what the future holds as we continue to empower enterprises and individuals to turn impactful and innovative ideas into reality.”

Workato joins notable software companies like OpenAI, Airtable, Carta, ClickUp, Databricks, Iterable, FiveTran, Postman, Alation, Canva, Gong, and HoneyBook in this year’s edition. The companies selected for the Hot 100 are done so based on the following criteria: financial profile, addressable market, product-market fit, competitive differentiation, customer traction, and quality of leadership.

This recognition comes on the heels of several milestones for the company, including a partnership with OpenAI with the launch of AI@Work, the company’s suite of AI-powered automations to drive business efficiency at scale. Workato’s co-founder and CEO released an industry bestselling book, “The New Automation Mindset: The Leadership Blueprint for the Era of AI-for-All” along with being named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and Forbes Cloud 100 rankings.

About Workato

The leader in AI-powered enterprise automation and integration, Workato helps organizations drive business efficiency at scale without compromising security and governance. Built for Business and IT users, Workato is trusted by over 17,000 of the world’s top brands, including Broadcom, Intuit, and Box. Headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., Workato is backed by Altimeter Capital, Battery Ventures, Insight Venture Partners, Tiger Global, and Redpoint Ventures. For more information, visit workato.com or connect with us on social media:

