Workato® Introduces Comprehensive Data Orchestration Capabilities for the Modern Data Stack

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Workato®, the leading AI-driven enterprise orchestration platform, today announced the launch of its comprehensive Data Orchestration capabilities to simplify and scale the orchestration of data pipelines. Workato equips data teams with the speed to set up data pipelines, the control and flexibility to move and transform data according to their unique needs, and observability tools for seamless data operations. By offering all these features on a single platform, Workato empowers data teams to sustainably build, manage, and collaborate on data projects at scale. This maximizes productivity and minimizes risks in their data initiatives.





Creating and managing data pipelines with multiple tools is often cumbersome and time-consuming, requiring extensive manual effort. This complexity can lead to delayed data availability, increased operational costs, and a higher potential for errors, resulting in operational inefficiencies and data loss. Existing solutions typically focus on specific parts of the data pipeline, such as data ingestion, transformation, monitoring, and operations, forcing data teams to stitch together end-to-end orchestration using scripts or manual efforts.

Workato addresses these challenges by empowering data teams to orchestrate end-to-end data pipelines, from ingestion and transformation to observability and activation, all from a single pane of glass. Workato’s Data Orchestration product unifies the entire pipeline process, ensuring data reliability, accelerating insights, and improving transparency, collaboration, and cost management.

Key features of Workato’s Data Orchestration capabilities include:

Connectivity to Enterprise Apps, Databases, ERPs, LLMs: Extensive connectivity for apps, systems, and AI, enabling seamless data movement from any source across cloud , on-prem, VPC, file servers, and documents in a complex enterprise ecosystem.

Data Pipeline Recipes: Set up automatic data movement for thousands of objects from any source to cloud data warehouses or data lakes, significantly improving the time to go live and reducing the operational footprint.

Transformation Flexibility: Unparalleled flexibility in data transformation that fits unique needs of a pipeline. Utilize push-down transformations on platforms like Snowflake, Google BigQuery, and Databricks, or leverage powerful native SQL transformations for merging, joining, and aggregating large data volumes within Workato. For additional extensibility, Workato supports Python, Javascript, and Ruby.

Seamless Integration with DBT: Execute robust data transformation pipelines from Workato recipes using the DBT connector, ensuring pipeline integrity and consistency.

Simplified DataOps: Leverage Workato’s built-in dashboards, job reports, and RecipeOps to fully customize monitoring from ingestion recipes to DBT pipelines and data quality checks. Automate with custom alerts and run DataOps seamlessly from Slack or Microsoft Teams with Workbot.

Enhanced Observability: Utilize Workato Insights for custom-built analytics, improving overall observability and actionable insights into your data ecosystem.

Data Activation and Data Products: Empower business teams to push real-time insights from cloud data warehouse into business applications with reverse ETL. Create data-as-a-service APIs and use automation recipes to act on events in your cloud data warehouse, driving timely, impactful actions.

“Data orchestration should be at the top of every leader’s list when looking to simplify, streamline, and customize how they manage their data. With Workato’s data pipeline automation capabilities, our customers can seamlessly connect to a wide range of enterprise applications and integrate data like never before,” said Bhagat Nainani, Senior Vice President of Product Development at Workato. “Workato helps customers simplify data pipeline setup and management through our intuitive and customizable solutions. As we look to empower and support our customers through their data needs, our teams will continue to innovate at scale.”

Workato enables enterprises to transform their business operations by orchestrating business processes end-to-end and operationalizing AI across the entire organization. Designed with best-in-class security and governance, scalability, performance, and availability, Workato’s low-code, no-code platform makes it easy for IT and business teams to integrate their applications, data, and experiences.

