Workato Announces Workflow Apps, Helping Users Transform Workflows into Interactive Applications

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Workato, the leading AI-powered enterprise automation platform, officially launches Workflow Apps, which enables IT and business teams to easily and quickly build workflow applications without writing any code. Workflow Apps helps to streamline workflows and reduce the friction that teams face by empowering them to build end-to-end workflow applications. Workato users can seamlessly integrate apps and data, automate business processes with ease, and build interactive apps without any code.





Businesses striving to become more agile and innovative will benefit from an enterprise-grade low-code platform to help them go to market ahead of their competition. According to Forrester, companies that adopt a future-fit technology approach, including low-code solutions, will outperform their peers by 2.8 times. Workato provides one platform that includes everything users need to integrate applications and data, automate business processes, and deliver multi-channel experiences – powered by AI – in order to optimize even the most complex processes end-to-end.

With Workflow Apps, users can rapidly build integrated, interactive, enterprise applications to help them achieve business outcomes, including:

Improved business agility by being able to rapidly adapt to changing business needs

by being able to rapidly adapt to changing business needs Seamlessly integrate and automate business processes with ease by connecting to virtually any data source, cloud application, and on-prem legacy system

with ease by connecting to virtually any data source, application, and on-prem legacy system Reduce IT spend and empower business teams and business users to build and extend workflow experiences that solve their unique problems fast

to build and extend workflow experiences that solve their unique problems fast Democratize application development with confidence by proactively managing governance, risk, and security to curb unruly shadow IT

“With Workflow Apps, we are redefining the experience of how process-centric apps are built by making it faster for developers, and easier for citizen builders. All of this is done by uniting integration, task management, business logic, and UI development in a single platform. Our goal is for our users to build these apps in days, not months,” said Gautham Viswanathan, co-founder and Chief Product Officer at Workato. “Any critical business process requires human judgment and human input. With Workflow Apps our customers can now automate those types of processes, driving operational efficiency and impact across an enterprise.”

Named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for iPaaS, Workato enables enterprises to automate their business processes across the organization by integrating their applications, data, and experiences. Designed with best-in-class security and governance, scalability, performance, and availability, Workato’s low-code, no-code platform makes it easy for IT and business teams to integrate their applications and automate their processes, drawing from thousands of automation “recipes” built by the Workato community. With Workato’s democratized approach to automation and integration, business technologists are empowered to fuel their organization’s digital transformation.

This announcement follows a year of milestones for the company which includes a collaboration with OpenAI, placement on the Wall Street Journal’s Top Financial Decisions Makers list, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and the 2023 Forbes Cloud 100 rankings. In addition to Gartner, Workato was also named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Integration Platforms As A Service, Q3 2023 report, and the Constellation ShortList™ for AI-Driven Cognitive Applications in Q3 2023.

To learn more about Workflow Apps and request a demo, visit here.

About Workato

The leader in AI-powered enterprise automation, Workato helps organizations drive business efficiency at scale without compromising security and governance. Built for Business and IT users, Workato is trusted by over 17,000 of the world’s top brands, including Broadcom, Intuit, and Box. Headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., Workato is backed by Altimeter Capital, Battery Ventures, Insight Venture Partners, Tiger Global, and Redpoint Ventures. For more information, visit workato.com or connect with us on social media:

