Workato Announces Official Speaker Line-Up for Automate Annual, Focused on the Future of AI, Automation, and Integration

Leaders from DoorDash, Hubspot, Snowflake, SeatGeek, Logisense, and more will discuss new ways to approach AI, Automation, and Integration

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Workato, the leading AI-powered enterprise automation platform, unveiled the line-up of keynotes and speakers for its third annual customer and partner conference, Automate 2023: The New Automation Mindset. The in-person event, taking place August 30 and 31, will set the stage for global leaders to discuss how their companies are approaching AI, Automation, and Integration and share stories around increasing organizational efficiency and agility, driving business impact across organizations, and more. The in-person event will be held at The Computer History Museum in Mountain View, California.





“Last year, we introduced the idea of The New Automation Mindset, this end-to-end approach to automating at scale across the enterprise. Since then, The New Automation Mindset has evolved into a leadership blueprint for this era of AI-for-all,” said Vijay Tella, co-founder, and CEO of Workato. “At this year’s Automate Annual, we are thrilled to be bringing this new way of thinking about AI, Automation, and Integration to the main stage and learning directly from the people leading this movement. Automate 2023 will be a chance for us to put a focus on automation that helps innovate the future rather than automating the past.”

Attendees will hear about the current and future state of AI and Automation in sessions from Pauline Yang, Partner at Altimeter Capital Management, Hillary Carpio, Head of ABM at Snowflake, Scott Brinker, Vice President, Platform Ecosystem at Hubspot, Massimo Pezzini, former distinguished Garner Analyst, now the Head of Research at Workato, Gabriel Enright, Principal Integration Architect at Vodafone, Ryan Susanna, Vice President of Sales at Logisense, among others. Automate will feature dozens of engaging sessions that will include customer case studies, panel discussions, product demos, and more. The sessions will include:

“Experts Tell All: Proven Strategies for Taking Workato to Market with Your Customers” with Alicia Kropelnicki, Director of Partnerships at Agiloft, Massimo Canonico, Vice President of Embed Solution at Docebo, Tom Connelly, Principal Product Manager, Data Platforms at Epicor, and Ryan Susanna, VP of Sales at Logisense

“Transforming Business Operations: Unleashing the Power of Democratized Integration & Automation” with Emery Lee, Senior Business Systems Analyst at Datadog, Chris Marron, Director, Enterprise Technology at Alation, and Tory Schuler, Sr. Customer Success Manager at Workato

“Drive Pipeline with Automated ABM Orchestration” with Hillary Carpio, Head of ABM at Snowflake

“From Crisis to Catalyst: How COVID Ignited SeatGeek’s Automation Journey” with Joe Blanchett, Senior Manager of Business Systems at SeatGeek

“Harnessing Hybrid Integration: How Vodafone Builds a Future-Proof Enterprise” with Gabriel Enright, Principal Integration Architect at Vodafone

Right after the main stage keynote on August 30th, Workato will be hosting a panel on AI titled, “Women Leading the Way in AI Innovation” moderated by Pauline Yang, Partner at Altimeter Capital Management. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with existing and potential partners through builder sessions, product discussions, fireside chats, and more. Workato will also be providing in-person sessions on August 29th where attendees can kick off the conference by getting Automation Pro certified through instructor-led courses. Designed to help individuals gain critical automation skills, attendees have the opportunity to attend Automation Pro I (Beginner) and Automation Pro II (Intermediate), and Marketing Process Automation (Intermediate) sessions.

Day 2 of the conference will feature “The New Automation Mindset” panel where attendees can meet the authors of the groundbreaking book during the exclusive session. Moderated by Quentin Hardy, Head of Editorial at Google Cloud, get the chance to hear from Vijay Tella, Author, and CEO at Workato, Scott Brinker, Co-Author & VP of Platform Ecosystem at HubSpot, and Massimo Pezzini, Co-Author & Head of Research, Future of Enterprise at Workato as they discuss how business leaders can leverage the generative AI boom for their organizations.

“Today, the massive productivity, efficiencies, and innovations AI can bring to businesses are only limited by the scale with which companies adopt it,” said Gautham Viswanathan, co-founder, and Chief Product Officer at Workato. “We’re at a massive turning point with AI, Automation, and Integration, with a future that is full of opportunities. I’m excited to share our product roadmap and the updates we’re making to allow our customers to achieve even more and embrace digital transformation.”

For the full agenda and details on how to register for the in-person event, please visit workato.com/automate.

The leader in AI-powered enterprise automation, Workato helps organizations drive business efficiency at scale without compromising security and governance. Built for Business and IT users, Workato is trusted by over 17,000 of the world’s top brands, including Broadcom, Intuit, and Box. Headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., Workato is backed by Altimeter Capital, Battery Ventures, Insight Venture Partners, Tiger Global, and Redpoint Ventures. For more information, visit workato.com or connect with us on social media:

