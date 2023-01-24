<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
WordSphere LLC Announces 6.8m Acquisition of DrupalWare

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CMS–WordSphere LLC, a leading tech company based in Palo Alto, announced the completion of its acquisition of DrupalWare, a well-known Drupal development agency. The 6.8 million dollar cash acquisition includes the DrupalWare website/brand, a portfolio of 164 active clients, and 6 Drupal specialists who will join WordSphere LLC’s senior DevOps team. “This acquisition will enable us to expand our product offerings and better serve the needs of our clients,” said Mark Glixman, WordSphere LLC’s CEO. DrupalWare’s clients include Pfizer, Tesla Motors, the City of New York, NY MTA, Columbia University, B&H Photo, and many other Fortune 500 companies.

WordSphere LLC is primarily focused as a WordPress website development company, mainly offering services in WordPress customization, modification, theming, advanced WordPress custom themes, custom plugins, buddy press customization, and e-commerce/WooCommerce. WordSphere LLC also offers services in other CMS like:

Drupal: https://wordsphere.com/drupal/

BigCommerce: https://wordsphere.com/big-commerce/

Shopify: https://wordsphere.com/shopify/

Our team provides a variety of front-end and back-end development services utilizing more modern stacks like React, Node, Svelte, Typescript, ExpressJS, AngularJS, Vue.js, Next.js, PHP, OOP, Laravel, Codeigniter, Ruby, Python (Django) and many others.

We are confident that the combined strength of WordSphere LLC and DrupalWare will drive growth and success in the industry. We look forward to working with the talented team at Drupalware and leveraging their expertise to deliver even more value to our customers.

WordSphere LLC is already used to the limelight, after recently releasing its new live consulting development service. https://wordsphere.com/live-consulting/ This aims at disrupting the current market trends and giving people direct access to senior web developers, live.

Contacts

Stewart Johanson,

Public Relations

5500 University, Parkway, San Bernardino, CA

(800) 480-9673

info@wordsphere.com
wordsphere.com

