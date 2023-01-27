WoodWing Embeds Workato Product to Meet Growing Customer Demand for Integrations for AI-based Digital Asset Tagging

By embedding Workato, WoodWing reduces time to market of new product integrations by 50%

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Workato, the leading enterprise automation platform, announced today that WoodWing, a software company focusing on content orchestration, is embedding Workato to enable WoodWing’s platform to integrate with other third-party apps requested by customers. Instead of doubling down and building integrations to the third-party apps, WoodWing chose Workato’s embedded integration/automation platform as a service (iPaaS) for its faster time to market, intuitive user experience, and ability to generate high ROI.

Before WoodWing decided to embed Workato’s iPaaS platform into its existing product, it was clear the company needed to provide customers with integrations beyond the ones it built in-house. The company’s main priority was to find a quick and efficient solution that could help integrate WoodWing products with the rest of its customers’ tech stack to increase its revenue and improve customer retention. If WoodWing stuck to the status quo and built out integrations leveraging internal resources, it would have taken the team at least three years to build all the required third-party app connectors and hire an entirely new engineering team dedicated to developing these connectors.

“When our team set out to find the best embedded iPaaS solution for our product integrations, we knew we couldn’t compromise on an intuitive user experience or enterprise-grade security. We also knew we couldn’t spend three years hiring a team of engineers and building all the connectors that our customers were looking for. When we discovered Workato’s low-code, no-code platform, we knew this would be a valuable partnership from the start,” said Jeffery Gap, Product Manager at Woodwing. “From decreasing the amount of time it takes to build connectors for our customers by 50% to launching new customers to market, Workato is helping our company and customers continually adapt to the fast-changing environment. Workato allowed us to invest in our core products and focus on what matters most – making it faster and easier to create exceptional content at scale.”

After embedding Workato, Woodwing can meet its customers’ needs in a shorter amount of time while also utilizing the flexibility and capability of Workato working within its environment. WoodWing’s professional services team has reduced the amount of time it takes to build integrations for its customers by over 50%, allowing them to focus on business-critical tasks. From pre-sales to partner management, WoodWing has implemented Workato’s tools across multiple teams and plans to expand to its international teams.

For more than 20 years, WoodWing has been an innovative and trusted partner to the world’s biggest publishing brands. The company aims to liberate organizations from their content and information inefficiencies by aligning their people, processes, and technology – to achieve optimal workflows, automation, access, and control. The biggest value WoodWing has seen Workato bring to its customers is automating the photo tagging process using AI. Photographers upload thousands of images at once to the Woodwing platform. Workato automates this process end-to-end by adding captions and tags to these photos by integrating with AI tools and then uploading them securely and reliably to WoodWing’s digital asset management platform.

“We are excited to be a part of WoodWing’s digital transformation journey and help them achieve content creation at scale by enabling them to address their customer integration and automation needs faster than ever before,” said Kristen Ditsch, Head of Product Marketing, Embedded Platform at Workato. “With Workato’s embedded platform, they are now able to readily access over 1000 third-party app connectors, address their customer’s integration needs in days, and do it cost-effectively without having to build an engineering team.”

