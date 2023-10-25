Wolters Kluwer reinforces commitment to innovation with CCH Axcess™ product enhancements

CCH Axcess™ software solution for the tax and accounting profession to benefit from innovations designed to improve efficiencies and user experience

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wolters Kluwer Tax and Accounting (TAA) has unveiled several product innovations for its award-winning software solution CCH Axcess™. The latest release for the cloud-based platform reinforces Wolters Kluwer TAA’s commitment to innovation and client experience by introducing new features that enable firms to improve efficiency and reduce errors while also creating a more modern experience for CCH Axcess users. Delegates at this week’s 19th annual CCH Connections User Conference are among the first to experience the latest innovations.





“These notable enhancements demonstrate our ongoing commitment to innovation throughout the platform,” said Cathy Rowe, Senior Vice President and Segment Leader, U.S. Professional Market, Wolters Kluwer TAA North America. “The evolution of CCH Axcess provides a single cloud-based platform than can serve firms of all sizes providing them anytime/anywhere access, modern and streamlined workflows, and seamless integrations across solutions.”

CCH Axcess™ Tax 1040 Return Dashboard enhancements

New capabilities for CCH Axcess Tax 1040 Return Dashboard now leverage a strategic integration with CCH Axcess™ iQ and CCH AnswerConnect. This enables users of the dashboard to provide more proactive client service with actionable intelligence with deeper insights that are often essential for building and maintaining trust with clients.

Additionally, as a result of the integration between CCH Axcess™ iQ and the 1040 Return Dashboard, users will now have access to relevant federal and state events on the platform, in addition to predictive intelligence that identifies recent and upcoming legislative changes that may affect a firm’s clients. Accessing this information from the 1040 Return Dashboard provides firms with a convenient starting point to build their advisory services and identify new revenue opportunities.

Furthermore, the integration between CCH™ AnswerConnect and the 1040 Return Dashboard allows preparers to improve their accuracy with a 360° view that dives deeper into complex issues. Complexity scores, now viewable on the 1040 Return Dashboard, provide insight into the level of expertise needed to complete a return. The additional in-depth information provides clarity on trouble spots, so firms may deliver the highest-quality returns.

Additional Integrations for CCH Axcess™

The recent software release now broadens the platforms integrations by incorporating CCH Axcess™ Workflow and CCH Axcess™ Client Collaboration tools to drive efficiency by providing more insight into client information requests.

As a result, firms will experience enhanced visibility and convenience when managing client requests. Users can view the progress of CCH Axcess Client Collaboration requests directly from CCH Axcess Workflow’s control sheet. In addition, they can navigate and open CCH Axcess Client Collaboration from “My View” in CCH Axcess Workflow.

Wolters Kluwer TAA enables tax and accounting professionals and businesses of all sizes to drive productivity, navigate change, and deliver better outcomes. The company is committed to working with customers to inform future innovations for its products, with delegates at this week’s User Conference encouraged to visit the “Usability Station” on-site to view the enhancements, as well as to provide feedback on future enhancements, planned features and functionality.

