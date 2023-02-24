Wolters Kluwer powers innovation in clinical education with new Lippincott solutions

Lippincott Medical Procedures and Lippincott Connect Courseware help educators shape the next generation of healthcare workers

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wolters Kluwer Health today announced the launch of Lippincott® Medical Procedures, a new clinical point of care solution to better prepare novice clinicians, and Lippincott® Connect Courseware, aimed at improving the educational process for both students and teachers. These new offerings support learning wherever and whenever it is convenient – building on Lippincott’s full suite of essential medical products, from books and journals to digital solutions.

Assignability, feedback, and insights becomes easier for faculty and students

Lippincott Connect Courseware provides faculty – teaching anatomy, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, exercise science, and Intro clinical courses – with better insights on what students are mastering or misunderstanding in their course by tracking performance across proficiency quizzes and adaptive learning questions. Additionally, faculty can create assignments containing a variety of engaging videos, images, and media that generate instant feedback and remediation for students to optimize their learning journey.

Students can test their learning with quizzes, highlight and take notes on key passages of the textbook, and view engaging videos and media. Lippincott Connect Courseware also gives students access to and improves learning practices with the most trusted educational content, helping them transition to the workplace more smoothly. Key titles in the digital learning solution include Motor Control: Translating Research into Clinical Practice; Exercise Physiology: For Health, Fitness, and Performance; Bates’ Guide to Physical Examination and History Taking; and Moore’s Clinically Oriented Anatomy.

Students and residents get real-world ready by safely mastering common medical procedures

Based on research conducted with hundreds of program directors, clinical department chairs, attending physicians, and residents, Lippincott Medical Procedures is an easy-to-use, comprehensive, evidence-based resource that supports procedural training in internal medicine rotations, Physician Assistant programs, and residency programs. Program directors must ensure that residents can perform core procedures, such as point-of-care ultrasounds, line insertions, and wound care. Additionally, institutions can track usage for streamlined reporting to educational accrediting bodies.

This new solution provides a comprehensive procedural training collection with step-by-step techniques for over 60 core medical procedures performed in a hospital or ambulatory setting. Presenting engaging, just-in-time content that shares the “how” and “why” behind specific procedures allows for additional learning moments beyond the time spent in clinicals. Being able to access video tutorials, alongside “pearls” and “pitfalls” helps build confidence and provides practical insight that better prepares novice clinicians to perform procedures safely. Mastering common medical procedures prior to residency can help with a smooth transition into practice.

“As caseloads for medical professionals continue to grow and become more complex, the need for new clinicians to be as practice ready as possible is more important than ever. Our goal is to leverage the power of technology to help achieve that vision,” said Vikram Savkar, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Medicine Segment, Health Learning, Research & Practice at Wolters Kluwer. “Lippincott Medical Procedures and Lippincott Connect Courseware showcase the continual evolution of medical education to meet the demand in today’s landscape.”

