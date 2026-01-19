Wolters Kluwer Integrates Authoritative German Legal Content Into its Libra AI Workspace

Integrated solution offers legal research, drafting, review, and analysis combining trusted content and cutting-edge technology

BERLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory today announced that it has integrated its trusted legal content into the Libra by Wolters Kluwer legal AI workspace (“Libra”) in Germany, following a successful launch in the Netherlands earlier this month. The enhanced workspace now brings together Wolters Kluwer’s expertly curated legal content with Libra’s advanced AI capabilities, providing legal professionals with a unified, next generation environment to streamline and elevate legal workflows. This ongoing expansion underscores the continued realization of value from Wolters Kluwer’s recent acquisition of Libra Technology.

“With our Libra legal AI workspace we provide a groundbreaking solution for legal professionals to work with our authoritative legal content written by renowned authors,” said Stephanie Walter, Vice President & Managing Director, Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory Germany. “The combination of cutting-edge technology and trusted legal content sets a new product standard for law firms and corporate legal departments while fulfilling our strategic goal of supporting the modern professional with tailor-made AI workflow solutions.”

The combination of Libra’s legal AI workspace and Wolters Kluwer’s curated portfolio of expert legal content empowers legal professionals to conduct research, drafting, review, and analysis in a single location without disrupting workflows. Legal professionals will have instantaneous access to legislation, jurisprudence, expert commentaries, specialist literature and journals as available on the Wolters Kluwer Online research platform. Select content offerings from legal publisher Dr. Otto Schmidt are also available on the platform within Libra.

“The AI experiment phase is over – what matters now is trust, quality and editorial authority,” said Viktor von Essen, CEO, Wolters Kluwer Libra. “For our German customers, the availability of curated Wolters Kluwer content is a major enhancement, enabling AI-assisted research on reliable, highly regarded specialist sources integrated directly into everyday workflows. Libra by Wolters Kluwer is built for professional legal work, made by lawyers for lawyers.”

By bringing core legal tasks together in a single workspace, Libra allows for less tool switching with built-in confidentiality and compliance requirements to support the delivery of reliable outputs.

Wolters Kluwer's Legal & Regulatory division enables legal and compliance professionals to improve productivity and performance, mitigate risk, and solve complex problems with confidence. Its expert solutions combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services to deliver better outcomes, analytics, and improved productivity for customers.

